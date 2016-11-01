GUIDEBOOKS CATERING TO SPECIAL INTERESTS

Travel books seem to be getting more and more specialized.

Some are understandable, for instance Birnbaum's official guides to Disney World in Florida and Disneyland in California ($9.95 each), or "The Unofficial Guide to Walt Disney World" by Bob Sehlinger (Prentice Hall, $12). Both of these places are like cities, and the books are packed full of practical information that will enhance your visit.

Some books are primarily for special interest groups. For instance, if you like to travel with your dog, "Pets Permitted" (Annenberg Communications, $9.95) is a directory of hotels and motels in the United States that allow animals.

If you drive to Florida, "Dave Hunter's Along the I-75" (Mile Oak Publishing, $22.95; (800) 365-3650) provides maps; information on gas stations, restaurants and motels near exits; radio stations and other information to make the trip easier and safer.

And birders will appreciate "The Visitor's Guide to the Birds of the Eastern National Parks" by Roland H. Wauer (Muir, $15.95), which describes the bird life in the parks in the Eastern United States and Eastern Canada.

However, it's a bit hard to figure out the reason for others. For instance, why would anyone need a special guide to Hershey, Pa. (Buffington Publishing, $9.95)? It's not that large a town, and a handful of free travel brochures should do just as good a job getting a visitor to the most interesting sites. I must note, though, that it does contain several discount coupons for Hershey attractions.

And "France on the TGV" by Mark Beffart (Mustang, $12.95) seems to miss the point of a visit to France: to see the country. The TGV is France's high-speed rail network. Why choose to see a lovely country like France at 175 mph? You might be able to see more, but you'll never convince me that you'll see better.

Other recent travel books:

If you're going to Europe this year, a number of new guidebooks are available. Frommer's 1993 European guide continues to show the effects of inflation; this time it's "Europe on $45 a Day." And it's still one of the best budget travel guides around.

But it's a fat book, running more than 1,000 pages, and unless you're going to be touring all over the continent, I recommend two possible courses of action. First, don't take the whole book, just rip out the sections for places on your itinerary.

Or pick out a guidebook that deals specifically with your destination. For a visit to Germany, for instance, there's the "Maverick Guide to Berlin" by Jay Brunhouse ($13.95) and "Baedeker's Germany" (Prentice Hall, $24); incidentally, both feature a cover photo of the Brandenburg Gate.

Speaking of cover photos, "The Real Guide: Hungary" by Dan Richardson and Charles Herbert (Prentice Hall, $14) has a rather bizarre cover picture of a men's bathhouse. Makes you want to jump right in (not).

Real Guides, incidentally, are refreshingly candid, noting dreary countryside and "sniffy" waiters along with museums, castles and festivals.

Fodor's has a new line of budget travel guides written by Berkeley students and called, amazingly, the Berkeley Guides. The series is intended to compete with Harvard's "Let's Go" budget travel guides, and is politically correct in using recycled paper and soy ink.

Four guides are available: Mexico, California (including Las Vegas and the Grand Canyon) and the Pacific Northwest/Alaska, all $14.50, plus Eastern Europe for $15.50. Ten more are planned.

Let's Go also has been heard from with updated budget guides to Paris and Rome ($11.95 each).

Election of a new president has sparked interest in visiting the nation's capital, and there are plenty of guides to choose from. Three news ones: "I Love Washington" by Marilyn J. Appleberg (Collier, $11); Frommer's "Washington, D.C. '93" ($13), and Birnbaum's "Washington, D.C. 1993" ($11).

Lonely Planet has a comprehensive new travel guide to Africa ($27.95) that offers details on 54 countries from the Mediterranean to the Cape of Good Hope. (I counted; there are 54 countries, although I'm sure you wouldn't want to travel to some of them. Somalia, for instance. That number also includes several islands, among them Madagascar, Mauritius and the Seychelles.)