BOEING WEIGHING PLANT ON EAST COAST

SEATTLE -- Boeing Co. will consider assembly sites near East Coast ports if it decides to build a superjumbo airplane as part of a consortium with European aircraft companies.

That would allow Boeing and its partners to use low-cost ship or barge transport to move the oversized fuselage sections of a plane that carries up to 800 passengers.

Boeing last week said it had signed an agreement for a one-year study of the superjumbo jet's feasibility with the four European aerospace companies in the Airbus Industrie consortium but not with the consortium itself.

The Deutsche Aerospace subsidiary of Daimler-Benz AG, Aerospatiale of France, British Aerospace PLC and Construcciones Aeronauticas SA of Spain will jointly consider an aircraft that could cost $12 billion to develop.

Frank Shrontz, Boeing chairman, said that if Boeing reaches agreement with the Europeans to build the superjumbo, it's unlikely the plane would be built in the Pacific Northwest.

Planners at Boeing said there are powerful logistical reasons for putting a superjumbo assembly site elsewhere.

An agreement between Boeing and any of the European manufacturers to build the plane jointly almost certainly would involve manufacturing some sections of the superjumbo in Europe, a Boeing planner said.

Unlike Airbus, which flies many of its components to a final assembly site in Toulouse, France, Boeing typically keeps its costs low with ocean shipping for imported components and either truck or rail delivery for those shipped within North America.

The port of Everett is building Boeing a specialized container wharf for receipt of oversized 777 fuselage sections manufactured in Japan.

The company will review the possibility of using its existing plants in Wichita, Kan., and Huntsville, Ala., but it could not ignore the potential advantages of an assembly site close to an East Coast port, a Boeing executive said.

Boeing officials caution that any agreement with the European manufacturers is still a long way off. Some at Boeing believe the company would be better off working alone.