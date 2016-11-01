SABRES WIN BUT MOGILNY MISSES MILESTONE

The Buffalo Sabres spent so much time looking for Alexander Mogilny on Wednesday night that you had to wonder whether they were blind to the scoreboard.

It's admirable to help a teammate gun for a milestone. It's less flattering when the quest becomes so all encompassing that the opposition shoots ahead by a couple of goals and carves a three-to-one chasm in shots. Forget Mogilny's 50 goals in 50 games. The betting switched to whether the Washington Capitals would cure post-game gridlock by scoring 50 goals in 60 minutes.

The Sabres finally took a hint and rearranged their misguided priorities. All-for-one became one-for-all and the result was a second straight 4-3 victory nimbly plucked from the snatches of a two-goal deficit.

In a matter of two nights the disparaging term "typical Sabres" has slipped out of vogue. The Sabres spent their pockets almost empty to defeat the Flyers in overtime on Tuesday night. And then, atypically, they reached oh-so-deep and found enough change to spin the jukebox one more time.

"We're learning how to come up to the level needed to win a close game," coach John Muckler said. "And it's not the same people every night who are getting the job done, either. "

Muckler has a point. Dave Andreychuk's two goals ended his 10-game silence and provided the impetus for Tuesday's overtime victory at Philadelphia. The win over the Capitals was the doing of Randy Wood. He netted the tying goal, No. 11, at 3:31 of the third period. Wood set up the winner, Dale Hawerchuk's 10th, at 7:03.

Wayne Presley and Pat LaFontaine also scored for the Sabres. Washington received a pair of goals from Peter Bondra and a single from Keith Jones.

The crowd of 13,206 doubtless was disappointed by Mogilny's inability to score goal No. 48, let alone Nos. 49 and 50. Not that he had much chance. Mogilny's good skating legs were detained in Philly. His shadow was dressed in Capital red. And his nerves were cooking hotter than he would ever confess.

"He says 'No,' " Muckler said. "But I know a couple of good chances went off the end of his stick."

"Probably you people were making more of it than I did," Mogilny asserted. "That was a tough team to play against tonight. Life goes on."

The resiliency of goaltender Tom Draper enabled Mogilny to reflect on the night with limited regret. The shot counter favored the Capitals, 23-7, around the midway mark of the second period. And yet Washington's lead was only 3-1.

"He was great," Muckler said of Draper. "He held us in the game and gave us a chance to win."

Sure, the Sabres had the chance but would they seize it? Would they put Mogilny's quest out of mind. Would they cease playing as if demonstrating the detriments of a constrained life under Mike s milestone

Keenan?

They would. A short breakaway pass from Mogilny sent away LaFontaine, who netted his first goal in eight games at 15:22 of the second period. Big boost, that was.

"I think that going into the third period that all the players just had a good, confident feeling," Wood said. "I don't think there was any doubt in anyone's mind that we were going to win the game."

Wood's mind least of all. Wood was a demon on skates during the third period. He split two defenders on a rush and scored to tie the game, 3-3, at 3:31. And then he furiously fought off a Rod Langway check behind the net to set up Hawerchuk's winner at 7:03.

What began as a night geared toward immortalizing an individual ended in tribute to a team. This was the second time since Nov. 29 that the Sabres have won a game without Mogilny contributing a goal. They are back within two points of third-place Boston in Adams Division race.

Typical Sabres? Not of late.