IMPOSE A SPORTS USER FEE TO RAISE TAX REVENUES

If the County Legislature were on their toes, wouldn't this be a wonderful time to implement a sports user fee?

Apparently money is really not a concern if the Bills are in any type of post-season activity. A $2 or $3 fee could be absorbed by these sports fans with little or no trouble if the monies spent on single game trips to Pittsburgh or Miami and now Pasedena are any indication.

Since Bills fever is running hot, we should do it now before the Bills get into the act with next season's increase, which will happen just as night follows day.

FLOYD L. PARKS JR.

Buffalo