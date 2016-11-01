CUT FOOD STAMP FRAUD TO HELP REDUCE THE BUDGET

So, Gov. Cuomo wants to cut budget costs? According to the state legislative publication Rural Futures, New York State has the dubious distinction of being the "Food Stamp Fraud Capitol of the U.S." Errors and fraud in food stamps have been reported to be $112 million. This more than covers the $10.8 million reduction planned for the programs for pregnant women and children.

So now taxpayers pay for the food stamp program, then for the fraudulent claims and errors, and next the federal government for penalties assessed to the state.

Mario, this just may be a good place to start looking for that extra money. We really can't afford to cover these mistakes.

SHAREN TREMBATH

Angola