CLINTON REPORTEDLY SELECTS LESBIAN FOR KEY HUD POST

SAN FRANCISCO -- The Clinton administration has picked a city politician who is an avowed lesbian for a top national housing post, the San Francisco Chronicle reported Wednesday.

The newspaper said the selection of Roberta Achtenberg as assistant secretary in the Department of Housing and Urban Development at $115,700 a year was "a milestone for gay political clout." In Washington, a government official, speaking on condition of anonymity, agreed, "She is the intended nominee."

The report said the administration had begun preconfirmation background checks. Her selection, which must be confirmed by the Senate, would be the highest-level federal appointment of an openly homosexual person, it said.

Ms. Achtenberg, 42, is a member of San Francisco's governing Board of Supervisors and an attorney who has championed many gay and civil rights issues. She was not available for comment but an aide, Alex Clemens, said her office had no comment on the report.

She lives with her partner, Mary Morgan, presiding judge of the San Francisco Municipal Court. They have a 2-year-old son but will not say which of them is the biological mother.

Ms. Achtenberg was an early backer of President Clinton and was on the 1992 Democratic Platform Committee. She ran unsuccessfully for the California Assembly in 1988.

The newspaper quoted Senate sources as saying Ms. Achtenberg's selection as assistant secretary for fair housing and equal opportunity in the Department of Housing and Urban Development could be announced this week. It said her supporters anticipated few serious obstacles to her appointment.

If confirmed, she would oversee HUD's fair housing and equal opportunity programs, be responsible for developing affirmative-action programs for the department and work to help increase job opportunities for HUD project residents.