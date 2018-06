Gamblers whose lucky number is 7 could have struck it rich twice Wednesday.

The daily numbers chosen in the New York State and Pennsylvania lotteries were identical -- 7-7-7.

Joanne Thompson, a Lottery Division spokeswoman, said 12,214 tickets with 7-7-7 were sold for Wednesday's New York State drawing. In Pennsylvania, 71,290 people bought 7-7-7 tickets, making it the day's most popular choice. Both states paid $500 for a winning $1 ticket.