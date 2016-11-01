MAN ARRESTED IN SEX ABUSE OF YOUNG GIRLS

Police have arrested a West Seneca man accused of sexually abusing young girls over the past six years.

Richard C. Walton, 50, of 770 Mill Road was arrested Tuesday night and charged with 10 counts of felony sex abuse and 12 misdemeanor counts, Lt. Allen Scioli of the Juvenile Bureau said. Walton was being held in lieu of $10,000 bail.

Scioli said Walton was arrested after a girl made a statement to police.

He said Walton is accused of abusing girls ages 10-13, dating back six years and perhaps longer.

Some of the incidents occurred in Walton's apartment and some in the girls' homes, police said.

Walton was a friend of the family of one of the victims, Scioli said.

Anyone with information about the case is urged to contact the West Seneca Police Department at 674-2284.