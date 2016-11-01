THIS WEEK'S TOP TEN
Here are the best-selling books for the week ended Friday, compiled by Publishers Weekly:
FICTION
1--Dragon Tears, Dean Koontz.
2--Dolores Claiborne, Stephen King.
3--The General's Daughter, Nelson DeMille.
4--The Bridges of Madison County, Robert James Waller.
5--The Pelican Brief, John Grisham.
6--Mixed Blessings, Danielle Steel.
7--Mexico, James A. Michener.
8--The Tale of the Body Thief, Anne Rice.
9--Griffin & Sabine, Nick Bantock.
10--Sabine's Notebook, Nick Bantock.
NON-FICTION
1--The Way Things Ought to Be, Rush Limbaugh.
2--Women Who Run With the Wolves, Clarissa Pinkola Estes.
3--It Doesn't Take a Hero, H. Norman Schwarzkopf with Peter Petre.
4--Truman, David McCullough.
5--JFK: Reckless Youth, Nigel Hamilton.
6--Every Living Thing, James Herriot.
7--Creating Love: The Next Stage of Growth, John Bradshaw.
8--Harvey Penick's Little Red Book, Harvey Penick and Bud Shrake.
9--The Te of Piglet, Benjamin Hoff.
10--I Can't Believe I Said That! Kathie Lee Gifford.
Share this article