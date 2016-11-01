THIS WEEK'S TOP TEN

Here are the best-selling books for the week ended Friday, compiled by Publishers Weekly:

FICTION

1--Dragon Tears, Dean Koontz.

2--Dolores Claiborne, Stephen King.

3--The General's Daughter, Nelson DeMille.

4--The Bridges of Madison County, Robert James Waller.

5--The Pelican Brief, John Grisham.

6--Mixed Blessings, Danielle Steel.

7--Mexico, James A. Michener.

8--The Tale of the Body Thief, Anne Rice.

9--Griffin & Sabine, Nick Bantock.

10--Sabine's Notebook, Nick Bantock.

NON-FICTION

1--The Way Things Ought to Be, Rush Limbaugh.

2--Women Who Run With the Wolves, Clarissa Pinkola Estes.

3--It Doesn't Take a Hero, H. Norman Schwarzkopf with Peter Petre.

4--Truman, David McCullough.

5--JFK: Reckless Youth, Nigel Hamilton.

6--Every Living Thing, James Herriot.

7--Creating Love: The Next Stage of Growth, John Bradshaw.

8--Harvey Penick's Little Red Book, Harvey Penick and Bud Shrake.

9--The Te of Piglet, Benjamin Hoff.

10--I Can't Believe I Said That! Kathie Lee Gifford.