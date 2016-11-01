MCMULLEN RUNNING MILLROSE IN ANONYMITY

THE BIGGEST race in Charlie McMullen's long career comes up Feb. 5 in New York City, when he and the best older milers in the world line up for the masters mile at the Millrose Games. But no one will be watching McMullen.

Eamonn Coghlan, the chairman of the boards who still holds the indoor mile record (3:49.78), has picked the Millrose for his attempt to become the first miler over 40 to break four minutes.

It's not quite on the level of Roger Bannister breaking the four-minute barrier in 1954, but Coghlan is on the cover of this month's Runner's World, the race sponsor. And everyone else is lining up to interview the Irish runner. It's a wonder he has time to train.

McMullen, the Buffalo News Runner of the Year in 1990 who finished third in last year's Millrose Mile, finally logged his first interview last week when a News reporter called him.

"You're the first," he laughed when I reached him at home.

"No matter how I run, the focus will be on Coghlan," McMullen said. Despite a full-time job as a teacher of special education in the Rochester school system, McMullen last year was probably the fourth best masters runner in America.

But McMullen is not complaining about the lack of attention for Millrose.

"Coghlan has all the pressure on him to break four minutes," he said.

If Coghlan flames out, McMullen, last year's winner Wilson Waigwa from Kenya, and a few others hope to be there to pick up the pieces.

McMullen, 41, last broke the magic barrier in 1974, when he ran a 3:56 in Boston during his All-America career at the University of Missouri. He says he will never see it again.

"It's definitely out of reach," he said of his own possibilities. "To break four minutes, you have to stay with it, never take any time off from high school until you're 40. I've had several long vacations from running.

"Also to break four minutes, you have to train as a miler," he said. "You can't break four minutes on two to three months of (mile) training."

McMullen trains for road races these days and is having the time of his life running everything from miles to marathons, usually on expense-paid trips. He and his wife just returned from the Bermuda Invitational where he was the first master in the mile and came back the next day to win the masters 10K.

He's just now starting mile training in earnest as he prepares for the Millrose Games, a race where McMullen said the organizers make competitors feel like gladiators in an arena.

"I know no race is as intense as Millrose," McMullen said. "They dim the lights, they introduce you one by one. They make it what it should be -- a tremendous race."

Last year's Millrose mile was a slow, strategic race.

"We were all together at the half when I took the lead. At three quarters of mile, Waigwa went by and ended up winning it."

Waigwa ran a 4:16.54, followed by Ken Popejoy of Wheaton, Ill. in 4:17.69, and McMullen in 4:23.85.

That kind of race won't happen this year. Coghlan will have a pair of rabbits trying to push him to 60 second quarters, and though McMullen said the rest of the field will go hard, anyone who goes with Coghlan will pay for it.

Will Eamonn make history?

"No," said McMullen, and then quickly softened his prediction because he thought it sounded too harsh. "I think he'll be around 4:03. I can't see how he can break it in just one race.

"Personally, I hope he does it," McMullen added. "I'll be a part of history.

If Coghlan pushes the field enough, McMullen hopes to come across in under 4:14:7 and break Popejoy's American record. But McMullen's not worried if he doesn't.

"I'm enjoying the experience and doing a lot of traveling with my wife," he said. "I'm not doing this to be the best in the world, but to enjoy myself."

Marathon training

It might not seem like it already, but it's training time again for the Buffalo Marathon on May 2. Race director Tom Palmer has scheduled another series of training runs, thanks to the sponsorship of the Greater Buffalo Track Club.

The one not to miss comes March 27 when Jeff Galloway returns for another of his runs and clinics. Galloway, the former Olympian and best-selling author, is always informative and worth coming to run with or hear even if you don't plan on running the marathon. He'll lead a five-mile run around Delaware Park at 9 a.m. and will give a clinic at 10:30 a.m. at the Buffalo Hilton.

The rest of the schedule: 9 a.m., Sunday, March 14, Chestnut Ridge, Buffalo Philharmonic Athletic Club will lead runners over various distances up to 12 miles, meet at the lodge; 8 a.m., Sunday, March 21, first half of the marathon course, led by Blasdell Area Runners, meet at the corner of Main and Church streets, 13.1 miles; 10:30 a.m., Sunday, April 4, Ellicott Creek Bicycle Path, Nickel City Roadrunners, various distances up to 12 miles, meet at Bally's Health Club; 8 a.m., Saturday, April 10, around Grand Island, led by Greater Buffalo Track Club, 21 miles, meet at the Holiday Inn; 8 a.m., Sunday, April 17, second half of the marathon course, led by Nike-Checker's Athletic Club, meet at Checker's, Hertel and Parker avenues, 13.1 miles.

Refreshments will be served after each run and all you have to do is show up at the appointed time. Custom Tee will give away some T-shirts, hats and other merchandise. Call Don Pendleton at 837-4495 if you have questions.

Upcoming races

Mr. Ed's Super Bowl Warm Up, 5K, Middleport, 11 a.m., Jan. 31, 433-7152.