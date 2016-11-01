HEIM ENJOYS HIS WORK IN BRUNSWICK BOOTH AT ABC TOURNAMENT

THE DAYS can run 14 hours and the work is hard. Doug Heim says he sometimes even feels a little like a psychiatrist.

But the Tonawanda resident says he would never trade the experience of his other life -- which begins next weekend when he leaves his real home for a six-month stay at the American Bowling Congress Tournament at Tulsa, Okla.

Heim, a classic league bowler and former touring pro, will be running the Brunswick booth for the duration of the tournament at the Maxwell Convention Center.

Heim is a fitting/drilling seminar technician and consumer products consultant for Brunswick, which joins other national companies such as AMF and Ebonite in running booths at the tournament.

Heim will be in charge of the booth along with his brothers, Bruce and Rick. Others in his group going to Tulsa include lane maintenance staffer John Cierlicki, a local classic leaguer, and scale supervisors Roger Coram and Mark Young.

"We all enjoy it and it doesn't really feel like work even though we can get run down," said Heim. "It's definitely a unique experience, the only one of its kind."

While the booths can provide bowlers with the latest in equipment maintenance, supplies, and technology, Heim and his staff also find themselves providing solace for frustrated competitors.

"People will sometimes come right off the lanes immediately to our booth," he said. "We have the ability to assist them. We get to see bowlers from all over the world -- 400 new ones every day.

"We communicate with different people and attitudes. Sometimes, you even have to tell the customers they need to keep practicing."

Heim's practice has led to a successful career on and off the lanes. He sponsored the Brunswick Rhinos squad that won 13 of 14 possible Eagles -- the emblem awarded for a championship-winning score -- at the 1990 tourney in Reno, Nev.

Heim probably won't bowl in this year's event, which runs from Feb. 13-June 6. But his team, led by local standouts Mike Neumann and Bob Ujvari, is once again expected to be vying for top honors.

"We have great talent in our area that Western New York bowlers have contributed in major ways at the ABC," Heim said. "We traditionally make a big impact."

Heim's impact will be felt this year and he has plans in the works for next year's tournament at Mobile, Ala.

After that will be the 1995 event to commemorate the game's 100th anniversary. It will be the first tournament held at the National Bowling Stadium in Reno, Nev. Groundbreaking for that facility is scheduled for Monday.

The NBS will house 80 tournament lanes and have seating for up to 3,000 spectators. It will have sophisticated electronic scoring equipment, replay monitors and state-of-the-art lighting and sound.

The ABC and Women's International Bowling Congress will hold their annual tournaments at the NBS once every three years. The first WIBC event there will be in 1997, one year after the tourney is held in Buffalo.

South Transit improves lead

South Transit has opened a 40 1/2 -game lead over Manor as the BPA Traveling All-Stars head to Abbott Lanes for today's session at 3 p.m.

South Transit beat Rose Bowl, 21-9, last Saturday at Manor and crushed second-place Orchard Park, 28-2, Monday in a position round at Broadway to improve to 191-79. Wally Topinko led South Transit with a league-high 742 set (236-259-247) against Rose Bowl, while Tony George posted a 643 against an Orchard Park team missing two regulars.

After South Transit and Manor, the league's next eight teams are bunched within 17 1/2 games. Southgate is third (141-129), while Ideal is fourth (140 1/2 -129 1/2 ).

Prior to Monday's night's session, several league members bowled during the afternoon with children at Thruway Lanes on behalf of Children's Hospital and the Muscular Dystrophy Association.

The participants were George Brodfuehrer, Jeff Walsh, John Nowatzki, Ken Meier, Mark Sobkowiak, Kevin Bartosz, Paul Kapturowski, Jim Wangler Jr., Sharon Kubisty, Kevin Iwaniak, Bill Truman, Ray Bellet, Fran Bax and Dave Miller.

Around the Lanes

Bob Alessi recently won a strike jackpot of $2,352 at Voelkers. The 184-average bowler claimed the prize by striking in the third, sixth and 10th frames of his first game; the second, fifth and ninth frames of the second game; and the first, fourth and eighth frames of game three. He had a 570 set.

Entries close Wednesday for the Tri-City Masters on Super Bowl Sunday at 9 a.m. at Beverly Lanes in Niagara Falls. Application fee is $50 with the tournament open to members of the Niagara Falls, Tonawandas and Lockport men's associations. For information, call Tony Zaccarella at 754-7313.