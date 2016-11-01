BREATHTAKING SKIING OVERRIDES PLOT DEFICIENCIES OF 'ASPEN'

"What's the worst day you ever had?"

"Probably the time I got arrested for stealing those telephone poles."

That's T.J. and Dexter, just a couple of blue-collar Buffalo kind of guys, except they live in Detroit, where they are the best skiers on the landfill. Thus begins "Aspen Extreme," a Cinderella story with Rossignols instead of glass slippers.

In every young man's life, there comes a time when being king of a very small mountain doesn't feel like enough. T.J. really wants to be a writer. Dexter really wants to be with T.J., and is more than happy to give up his job stringing lift chairs for a 200-foot slope to head almost anywhere.

So on the very worst day he has ever had -- getting offered a job-for-life as shop manager at the Ford plant and having his latest story rejected by Esquire -- T.J. talks Dexter into getting to the top with him another way, at about 14,000 feet in Colorado.

The first half of the movie belongs to Dexter. He doesn't quite believe what they're doing, as T.J. turns the beat-up Econoline toward Aspen. "I think we'll be like the Beverly Hillbillies" out there, Dexter tells him. And so they are.

Dexter (the funny one) never outgrows his gimme cap and flannel shirt; they seem to anchor him to the real world that Aspen in no way resembles. T.J. (the cute one) quickly discovers that his smile, color-coordinated to the dazzling white slopes, will be every bit as valuable to him as his skiing talent. He lands a job as a ski instructor, gets Dexter a job, too, and they're ready to take Colorado by snowstorm.

"Aspen Extreme" is loosely based on the experiences of Buffalo native Patrick Hasburgh, who worked in a steel plant and was head ski instructor at Kissing Bridge before he and his buddy Gary Eimiller (who has a small part in the movie) moved to Aspen in 1971. Like T.J., his fictional alter ego, he became a ski instructor and deep-powder extreme skier, and his knowledge of the sport shows.

The skiing sequences are breathtaking, whether you ski or not. It's tough stuff, not hot dog aerobatics, with hidden ice caves, avalanches and even a run down a frozen waterfall. Whenever Hasburgh takes us to these extremes, the action overrides any deficiencies in the plot. And there are some.

Life in Aspen compares with life in Detroit much the way the landfill ski center compares with the Rocky Mountains. As "Aspen Extreme" turns into its second half, everything moves faster -- the seasons fly by, trouble races in, and the plot falters into boy gets rich girl (a Claudine Longet look-alike, which should have been warning enough), boy loses girl, boy gets poor girl, rich girl wants boy back, boy loses friend, etc., while the ending is as predictable as a long lift line on a Saturday. The dialogue that was so dead-on funny and breezy in the beginning becomes trapped into cliches, and you could leave with half an hour left knowing exactly what you'd be missing.

But three-fourths of a good movie is three-fourths better than a lot of them these days, and who can resist spending a couple hours in a place where snow is considered an asset and summer is the off-season?

Aspen Extreme

Rating: ***

Blue-collar buddies move to Colorado to teach skiing and learn about life.

Starring Paul Gross and Peter Berg. Written and directed by Buffalo native Patrick Hasburgh.

Rated PG-13, at area cinemas.