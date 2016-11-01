BILLS' SECONDARY JELLS IN POST-SEASON MALIGNED UNIT EARNS NEW RESPECT FOR CONTAINING STEELERS, DOLPHINS

General opinion and statistics say the Buffalo Bills' secondary came up with its strongest efforts of the season in the playoffs against the Pittsburgh Steelers and, especially, the Miami Dolphins.

Tell that to some of the Bills' defensive backs, though, and you get an argument.

"I don't agree," said cornerback Nate Odomes. "Personally, I think the game is magnified because it's a playoff game. We had some games where we intercepted more balls, knocked a lot more down."

Free safety Mark Kelso has some strong opinions about how the performance of the defensive backs is viewed by media and other outsiders.

"I feel the secondary was maligned all year. I don't even want to talk about it until after the Super Bowl," Kelso said. "I think the guys responded, and I think we played as well this year as we've ever played."

The Bills ranked 21st in the National Football League in pass defense in 1991 and 20th this season. They were seventh in 1990. That's based on total yards, which can be misleading. A better gauge, football people and statisticians say, is average yield per pass attempt. In that category, the Bills are 12th.

Their Super Bowl opponent, the Dallas Cowboys, are third.

Statistically, Buffalo was at its best against the pass in the AFC Championship Game last Sunday.

During the regular season, Miami was second in passing offense in the NFL, averaging 248 yards per game with a 59.0 completion percentage and 24 touchdown passes. The Dolphins passed for 243 yards against the Bills, but most came at garbage time. The Dolphins had only 83 net passing yards going into the fourth quarter with the Bills leading, 23-3.

Also, Miami quarterback Dan Marino completed 22 of 45 passes, only the second time all season Buffalo held an opponent below 50 percent.

Since the first half of the Houston playoff game, the Bills have allowed only one touchdown pass and have registered 15 sacks and six interceptions.

During the regular season, the Bills' pass defense had three poor games -- at San Francisco, at the Los Angeles Raiders and at Indianapolis.

Although the Bills won, 34-31, the San Francisco game was a nightmare for the secondary. The 49ers had 439 net passing yards. Buffalo allowed only five completions of 50 yards or longer in the 19 games this season. Three came against the Niners.

Since then, the Buffalo secondary has tightened up considerably.

In the last 13 games, the Bills have allowed only one completion longer than 36 yards -- a 55-yarder from Marino to Mark Duper in the regular-season victory at Miami. Since a 52-yarder to Tim Brown of the Raiders, the longest TD completion against Buffalo has been only 27 yards.

"Since the 49ers game we've played pretty steadily," said Bills strong safety Henry Jones. "We've come a long way since then.

"I think a lot of it has to do with the way our offense was going during a middle stretch of the season. I think we had to pick it up a little bit to accommodate for that."

Heading into Super Bowl XXVII, the Bills seem better equipped to deal with Dallas quarterback Troy Aikman and Cowboy receivers Michael Irvin, Alvin Harper and Jay Novacek than they were to handle Mark Rypien and the Washington Posse last year.

"I think our confidence as a defense as a whole is better than it ever has been," Kelso said. "I think we've learned to play like a championship defense.

"We've had problems in the past when we've had guys trying to do too much and putting themselves out of position trying to make a play. More recently, everybody's been doing what they're supposed to do, and that's very evident by the way you see the big plays spread around."

The major change in secondary personnel, of course, is Jones stepping into departed safety Leonard Smith's position, making the Pro Bowl in his second NFL season and tying for the league lead with eight interceptions, most for a Buffalo player since 1977.

"He's added that much more athleticism to our secondary," Odomes said. "Whereas as Leonard was more of a straight-on hitter, Henry can hit and also he covers well."

The Bills used to try to avoid getting Smith matched up in man coverage, but not so Jones, who was a cornerback at Illinois.

"It allows us to bring him down in coverage a little bit more," Kelso said of Jones' speed and quickness. "Leonard was a great player. His forte wasn't man coverage.

"We don't do anything that much different. Henry just gives us an added dimension. He's a great athlete and has tremendous ability. He has a great burst, and his instincts are great, too."

The Bills probably possess more secondary depth going to Pasadena than in their two previous Super Bowls. Kirby Jackson and J.D. Williams, who both have started at left corner, are healthy at the same time, which has been rare this season.

Williams is the starter now, and Jackson comes in as the nickel back in passing situations and covers inside receivers. Against four-wide sets, Clifford Hicks is the dime back against slot receivers. He had a big interception that stopped a Miami drive early in the fourth quarter of the AFC title game, pretty much killing any Dolphin comeback hopes.

Williams struggled through ups and downs since the Bills made him their No. 1 draft pick in 1990 and has been criticized by fans and media. However, he seems to have settled down lately. He made an important interception in the Pittsburgh playoff game and held up in coverage even though opponents try to isolate him against their best receiver.

"He's regrouped and done an excellent job in the playoff games," defensive coordinator Walt Corey said.

On the opposite corner, Odomes made one of the biggest plays of the Bills' season, an interception that set up the winning field goal in overtime against Houston.

"Nate, this last part of the season, has probably played as well as any corner that's going to the Pro Bowl," Corey said.

Free safety Kelso came up with seven interceptions this season. Even though he often is the scapegoat of fans and media when something goes wrong in the secondary, Kelso insists he is playing as well as he always has.

"He's not the big, physical type of safety," Corey said, "but he gets the job done. He's the mighty mite."

Chris Hale backs up both outside corner positions in the nickel defense, and rookies Matt Darby and Kurt Schulz back up at safety and have played in some dime situations, depending upon the personnel the Bills are facing.

"I think we have more depth (this season) and physical kind of people, too," Corey said, referring to Darby and Schulz.

Few can argue that Bills followers feel more confident about the defensive backfield than they did four months ago after the San Francisco game or even three weeks ago after the first half of the Houston game.

Linebacker Cornelius Bennett was held out when the Bills returned to practice Friday. He probably will not practice again today, but head coach Marv Levy said he expected to participate in the team's practices at the University of Southern California starting Monday. Bennett suffered a hamstring pull in the regular-season game at New Orleans and missed both games against the Houston Oilers. He returned to the lineup for the divisional-round playoff victory at Pittsburgh.