RAMSEY SCRATCHED AGAIN; LEDYARD RETURNS TO LINEUP AS A STARTER

Defenseman and former captain Mike Ramsey was scratched for the lineup for a third straight game as the Sabres played the New York Rangers Thursday night at the Aud.

Ramsey last dressed during a 5-4 victory over Toronto on Dec. 20. He scored his second goal of the season in that game, but also had a tough night in the defensive end.

He twice was victimized by Toronto's Glenn Anderson on plays around the Buffalo net.

It appears that Ramsey has been cast in the role of spare defenseman.

The Sabres continue to dress Gord Donnelly as one of their six backliners.

Also, Grant Ledyard made his second straight start Thursday after returning from a finger injury.

Ramsey, 32, relinquished the team captaincy to Pat LaFontaine on Oct. 30.

It is believed that the Sabres front office encouraged the switch because of doubts whether Ramsey could continue to contribute on a full-time player.

Extracting a captain from the lineup never has gone over well in Buffalo.

It was a public relations disaster when the Sabres scratched Mike Foligno and Lindy Ruff while those players held the captaincy.

In addition to Ramsey, the Sabres also scratched goaltender Tom Draper, defenseman Philippe Boucher and forwards Dave Hannan and Colin Patterson.

The Rangers were without defenseman Brian Leetch. He has been sidelined since suffering a stretched nerve by his neck and left shoulder on Dec. 17.

The Rangers also scratched defensemen Joe Cirella and Mike Hurlbut as well as forwards Randy Gilhen and Phil Bourque.

Defenseman Randy Moller was assigned to Rochester Wednesday to begin a conditioning stint with the Amerks. He is expected to rejoin the Sabres on Jan. 4 and play against the Whalers in Hartford on Jan. 6.

Moller has been sidelined since he strained left knee ligaments in the Nov. 11 game against the Boston Bruins.

Thursday's game was the 19th time the Sabres have played on New Year's Eve. The last 16 have been played in the Aud.

Buffalo entered the game with a 8-7-3 record on New Year's Eve, 7-6-2 at home and 1-1-1 on the road.

This was the Sabres' third New Year's Eve appearance against the Rangers, all at the Aud. The teams tied, 2-2, in 1977 and New York won, 3-2, in 1983.

Only five players have scored 50 goals through their first 50 games of a season. They are Maurice Richard, Mike Bossy, Wayne Gretzky, Mario Lemieux and Brett Hull.

Alexander Mogilny had 30 goals in his first 30 games, having missed six games because of a groin injury.

The Sabres are scheduled to leave for Ottawa this evening.

They play the Senators at the Civic Center Saturday night and return home to face the St. Louis Blues Sunday night.

The Sabres will play seven home games and eight road games during January.

Half the road games are packaged into one trip that begins in Boston on Jan. 12 and extends to Vancouver, Edmonton and Calgary.