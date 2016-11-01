LING-LING, THE DEAD PANDA, MAY GIVE BIRTH THROUGH 'TEST TUBE' METHOD

Ling-Ling, the National Zoo's giant panda who died of heart failure Wednesday, may still help give birth to a cuddly "test tube" cub, zoo officials said Thursday.

Eggs from Ling-Ling's ovaries have been saved and eventually will be placed in another panda in an effort to reproduce the dwindling species, the officials said.

Ling-Ling, beloved resident of the National Zoo for 21 years, died of heart failure at the age of 23, a ripe old age for a panda, the zoo officials told a news conference. She "lived a good, long life," and apparently did not suffer before her death, pathologist Richard Montali said.

Zoo officials said they harvested eggs from Ling-Ling's ovaries after her death, salvaging about 100 eggs. Veterinarian R. Mitchell Bush said the eggs are being developed like tissue cultures, and it will not be known for a week whether they are viable.

If they are viable, they will be fertilized with sperm taken earlier from Hsing-Hsing, Ling-Ling's mate, who at 22 also is nearing his twilight years. The fertilized eggs then will be frozen in hopes they can be placed in a female panda.

"It will be a long time before we know whether we have accomplished anything," Bush said.

Other efforts at breeding Ling-Ling and Hsing-Hsing have had sad results, as the cubs either were stillborn or died quickly from infections.

Zoo officials said that, while they would love to receive a giant panda replacement for Ling-Ling, who was a gift in 1972 of the Chinese government, they would seek a replacement only under an international cooperative breeding agreement.

There are only about 1,000 giant pandas surviving in China, and fewer than 15 in zoos outside their homeland.

Yuan Haiying, of the Chinese Embassy, said it was too early to say whether China, which also gave the United States Hsing-Hsing, will offer another panda. But he said it was possible others could come for "short-term exhibitions."

Haiying said Ling-Ling symbolized "the friendship of the two peoples" of China and the United States, and called giant pandas the "most endangered and most beloved animals in the world."