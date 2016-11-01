NEWS CARRIERS WORK VERY HARD TO SATISFY THEIR CUSTOMERS

I'm sure most News customers realize the fine job done by the young carriers who deliver their papers every day and in all weather. It's not easy.

Most carriers work 18 to 20 hours a week and give up sleeping in on Saturday and Sunday mornings. Delivery usually takes about two hours a day, and the carriers also insert special sections and advertisements into the papers. Some papers weigh as much as 3 pounds -- not bad unless you're pulling a wagon with 50, 60 or more of them.

There is also the time spent collecting payment -- another four hours or so a week.

As a parent of a carrier, I see benefits. Carriers earn money and gain experience. They learn responsibility and appreciation for the relationship between work and profits, the value of a dollar and how to pay their bills on time. They learn the value of customer satisfaction.

It helps make their work easier if customers understand some of their problems.

Often when the paper seems late, it is not the carrier's responsibility, but the fault of the delivery truck.

Some customers insist that the carrier leave the paper between doors. The carrier has to try to trap the paper between the outer storm and inner door before the paper can slide out or get caught in the storm door. It's a tough trick. It's even harder when the storm door is broken or won't close.

Others want the paper to come in through a narrow mail slot, which means it has to be separated into sections.

Then there are the paper boxes that were designed for only a 20-page paper.

The young people try to satisfy the customers, delivering papers in good condition, in a timely manner and according to the customer's needs. The customer should, in turn, be fair to them and allow them the benefit of the doubt.

One important thing the customer can do for the carrier is to make payment when the carrier comes to collect, rather than suggesting that he come back again and again.

Fortunately, most customers are appreciative. They can be sure the carriers appreciate their support. It is the type of response young people need to become tomorrow's considerate adults.

PETER HEWETT

Buffalo