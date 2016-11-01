FUNERAL SERVICE IS HELD IN CHRISTMAS SHOOTING

Pamela Mascaro, 32, slain by an unknown gunman Christmas night on a Queens highway, was remembered Wednesday as a loving and caring mother at a funeral Mass attended by hundreds of mourners.

"Death comes and when it does it breaks many hearts. A death like this breaks the hearts of everyone," said Monsignor Thomas J. Gradione, pastor of Our Lady Queen of Martyrs, in his homily.

She died Saturday, a day after she was shot once in the back of the head, police said, by a man who had been tailgating the car her husband, John, was driving on the Grand Central Parkway. Neither Mascaro nor their daughter, Holly Laine, 3, was injured.

A special hot line had received about 40 calls, but police said it hadn't yet produced solid leads that would direct them to a suspect. The city has offered a $10,000 reward for information resulting in the arrest and conviction of the murderer.