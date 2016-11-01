CONSERVANCY EYED TO AID CITY PARKS PROPOSAL IS DESIGNED TO RAISE NEEDED REVENUES PRIVATELY

City officials are considering a plan that some predict could pump hundreds of thousands -- maybe millions -- of dollars each year into Buffalo's ailing parks.

The plan, which was to be unveiled today by Fillmore Council Member David A. Franczyk, calls for the creation of a non-profit corporation, known as a conservancy. It would raise money and share management of the park system with the city.

The plan has the support of the Buffalo Friends of Olmsted Parks, which is predicting that a conservancy could raise as much as $500,000 in private donations annually, in addition to possibly obtaining additional grants for special parks projects.

The funds would be in addition to the city's contribution to its parks and would allow the financially strapped city to begin major new programs in the city parks, as well as fund projects that have fallen by the wayside because of budget cuts, said Susan J. West, executive director of the Olmsted Parks organization.

"We are very much in favor of this," she said.

So far, Franczyk is leading the city effort toward creating the conservancy, but the Griffin administration also has shown interest. A meeting with the city's parks, public works and community development commissioners, as well as Friends of Olmsted Parks, is scheduled for Jan. 11 to discuss the idea.

In proposing the concept, Franczyk said he views the conservancy as a way to stop the decline of Buffalo's parks. The city parks system at one time had 400 workers, Franczyk said, but the full-time staff is now down to 90 people, who are able to do little more than maintain the existing parks. There is no long-term planning or new recreational programs, he said. With a $4.5 million budget, Buffalo parks represent 0.08 percent of the city's annual budget.

"Today, the Parks Department has the nearly impossible task of maintaining and planning the future development of the historic Olmsted Parks net

work in Buffalo, in addition to the dozens of other parks, playgrounds and recreational facilities," Franczyk said. "The department has been reduced to a caretaker role, providing the barest of maintenance for Buffalo parks, with little ability to do long-term planning."

When New York City's Central Park was falling victim to budget cuts in the late 1970s, Franczyk noted, the city helped create the Central Park Conservancy to run the park.

The Central Park Conservancy has doubled the Central Park budget by raising as additional $5 million every year for the past 12 years, according to a spokeswoman for the New York City park.

"We've renovated over one-third of Central Park in the past 12 years," said conservancy spokeswoman Nancy McGrath. "We have award-winning educational programs and cultural events. Our summer stage hosts playwrights, music, that bring New Yorkers together. And it's all free to the public."

The Central Park Conservancy is headed by an administrator appointed by the city parks commissioner and is run by a board of directors. City representatives are among those on the board.

The exact details on how a conservancy in Buffalo would operate haven't been worked out. Perhaps, Ms. West said, the city Parks Department would continue the maintenance-type functions it currently does, while the conservatory would address other projects not currently being done. She suggested a board of directors and steering committee with members from city government and the community could be created to determine what would be done. Whatever plan is proposed, the city would not lose control over the direction and basic policy of its parks and recreation system, she said.

"If the city didn't agree with something, you wouldn't do it," she said.

She noted that the key function of the conservatory is to raise money that the municipality itself could not raise.

"Foundations don't give money to municipalities, and taxpayers don't make contributions," Ms. West said. "A conservancy could command more private giving."