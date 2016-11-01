BANK GUARD AIDS IN ROBBERY ARREST

A bank security guard followed a robber and aided police in his arrest today on Townsend Street, police said.

Joseph Schrecengost, 20, of 51 Mills St. was charged in the holdup of the Key Bank at 700 Fillmore Ave. after police found him in a yard at 190 Townsend.

An accomplice in the robbery who had the money in his jacket pouch eluded police through neighborhood yards, according to reports. An undetermined amount of money was taken in the 10:20 a.m. robbery.