FATAL NEWSTEAD ACCIDENT PROMPTS INTERSECTION STUDY

A traffic accident earlier this month at North Millgrove and Stage roads in Newstead that fatally injured an Akron woman has prompted town officials to "immediately evaluate the area."

Councilman Edward Ingalsbe pointed out that the intersection is dangerous and accidents have occurred there in the past.

Deputy Supervisor and Councilman Harold R. Johnson, who presided in the absence of Supervisor Donald C. Holmes, who was out of town, said, "We should consult with the town's highway superintendent to get his suggestions and discuss the situation further at our next work

session."

In another matter, the board discussed a recent request from Pine Hill Concrete Mix Corp. to change the classification of property to agricultural to permit excavation of a lake.

Code Enforcement Officer Donnal Folger said the area covers the entire southwest corner of Newstead, west of Billo Road and south of the Thruway.

"You're dealing with the towns of Alden, Lancaster, Clarence and Newstead that all come together in that area," he said.

At its Dec. 14 meeting, the Town Board was told that the state Department of Environmental Conservation is assuming lead agency status for the state Environmental Quality Review of the project.

Town officials currently are reviewing the application.