ESTATE LAWYER, ESTIMATING HE HAS DEBTS EXCEEDING $100,000, FILES FOR BANKRUPTCY

A prominent Buffalo estate lawyer has filed for bankruptcy, listing legal fees, back taxes and money owed to department stores among debts he estimated at more than $100,000.

Stanley J. Collesano, 49, an attorney and former real estate developer, said Monday that the debts include eight years of back taxes owed to the Internal Revenue Service and New York State.

Collesano, who was acquitted of grand larceny charges in 1989, also said in court papers filed on Christmas Eve that legal fees from his trial were among the causes of his financial problems.

The criminal prosecution, part of an investigation into alleged irregularities in Erie County Surrogate's Court, virtually destroyed his business, Collesano said.

"Filing bankruptcy is not something I wanted to do," Collesano said. "This is the culmination of all those proceedings that I was involved in, including the investigation and the trial, where my name was cleared."

Collesano, whose home is on Bryant Street and legal office is at 267 North St., said he plans to remain in business practicing law. He said he also was cleared of ethical misconduct by a state appeals court.

According to court papers, Collesano has assets of $1,300 and debts, which have not yet been determined, of at least $100,000. Collesano said he owes an undetermined amount of state and federal taxes for the years 1984-1991. He estimated his monthly income at $5,000 and monthly expenses at $5,800.

Collesano also said in court papers that he owes $6,100 to four area department stores.

While Collesano said he was unsure how muchmoney he owes to the IRS, an IRS spokesman said today that $196,109 in liens were filed against the attorney from 1984 to 1990. No information was available on state taxes owed.

Collesano was indicted in May 1988, following a lengthy county grand jury probe into activities at Surrogate's Court, headed by Surrogate Joseph S. Mattina. After the September 1989 trial, a jury acquitted Collesano of extorting money from two people by coercing them into becoming his clients.

After the verdict, Collesano accused state Attorney General Robert Abrams and then-Erie County District Attorney Richard J. Arcara, now a federal judge, of being "mean-spirited" in building the case against him.

A grand jury report on the investigation has remained secret, despite requests from Mattina that the document be made public. Abrams publicly cleared the judge of any personal wrongdoing.

Collesano was defended in his criminal trial by Buffalo attorney Joseph D. Bermingham Jr. during the two-week trial. Collesano's bankruptcy papers list among his debts an undetermined amount of legal fees owed to attorney Bermingham for defending him in the criminal case from 1988 to 1990.

Bermingham today said Collesano was a victim of overzealous prosecutors.

"I don't know why they indicted him. From a legal point of view, it was a disgrace," Bermingham said.