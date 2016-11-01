ONTARIO MERCHANTS RECOIL FROM IDEA OF SALES TAX HIKE

Ontario retailers, looking at their first upturn in sales in three years, have reacted bitterly to news that the provincial government is considering a hike in the retail sales tax from its current 8 percent to as much as 9.5 percent.

With the provincial government's $10 billion deficit hanging around its neck like an albatross, Ontario Treasurer Floyd Laughren warned Ontarians that spending cuts and tax hikes were coming.

But reports that the province might boost the retail sales tax (levied on top of the 7 percent federal goods and services tax), just as the economy is starting to recovery, sent a wave of panic through the retail community.

"It's the worst damn thing he could do," said Ross Rigney, a spokesman for Sears Canada. "The consumer is starting to get confident and wanting to come back to our stores. But if we put another 1 or 2 percent on the sales tax, it would kill the golden goose."

Peter Woolford, senior vice-president of the Retail Council of Canada, added that with the economy still fragile for the provincial New Democratic Party government to "come along and steal more of their hard-earned money would be very bad indeed."

Laughren, along with officials from the treasurer's office, have tried to dampen fears that Ontarians could be paying almost 18 percent (provincial and federal taxes combined) in sales taxes on every purchase they make.

"It's just not in my head," Laughren said when asked of the rumors. But, he also refused to rule out the idea completely.

"No taxes are in or out at this point," he added. Laughren acknowledged that a tax hike "would inevitably put a damper" on the economy, but he needed to know how much the added tax would slow the economy before entirely dismissing the idea.

With Ontario's tax revenues down by $4.2 billion from projections made earlier this year, Laughren knows that every 1 percent increase in the sales tax would add $900 million to provincial coffers.

But another spokesman for the retail council, Vice President Mel Fruitman, said the economic recovery could be jeopardized by a tax hike now.

"There's some momentum building," he said, and "we wouldn't want to see anything stop that momentum."

The council has predicted that retailers will enjoy a 5 percent growth in sales this year, ending a three-year drop.

Statistics Canada has reported that retail sales in October were up 5.3 percent over the same month last year.

Provincial sales tax rates vary widely across Canada. Alberta, the only province with no sales tax, is at the bottom of the list. Newfoundland, with 12 percent, ranks at the top. All Canadians pay the GST on top of their provincial tax.

Last year, Ontario took in about $8 billion through the provincial sales tax, making that its second-largest source of revenue after personal income taxes.

Gerry Phillips, finance critic for the opposition Liberal Party in the Ontario Legislature, said the current government may be incompetent, "but I don't think they're completely stupid. I think it would be seen as completely stupid to take the sales tax up."

But Simon Rosenblum, one of Laughren's policy advisers, said a final decision on tax increases will be made when the provincial budget is introduced into the Legislature this spring.