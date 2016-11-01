INSIDER TRADING

Here are this week's reports of trading in the stocks of locally owned or locally significant companies by directors or executives of those companies:

American Telephone & Telegraph Co.: Robert Edmond Allen, chairman, exercised an option for 28,019 shares of common between $24.63 and $17.94 per share on Nov. 9 and now directly and indirectly holds 108,731 common. Richard S. Bodman, vice president, exercised an option for 10,018 shares of common at $30.94 per share on Nov. 9 and now directly holds 9,526 common. Harold W. Burlingame, vice president, exercised an option for 3,590 and sold 1,795 shares of common at $44.69 per share on Nov. 6 and now directly and indirectly holds 7,853 common. William B. Marx, divisional officer, exercised an option for 2,400 shares of common at $24.63 per share on Nov. 9 and now directly and indirectly holds 11,817 common. Victor A. Pelson, divisional officer, exercised an option for 22,480 shares of common between $25.25 and $24.63 per share on Nov. 9 and now directly and indirectly holds 11,402 common. Sam R. Willcoxon, officer, exercised an option for 10,900 and sold 10,900 shares of common between $44.69 and $19.31 per share on Nov. 6 and now directly and indirectly holds 8,713 common. John D. Zeglis, vice president, exercised an option for 4,000 and sold 8,000 shares of common at $44.88 per share on Nov. 9 and now directly and indirectly holds 1,322 common. Roger F. Davis, officer, exercised an option for 2,300 and sold 575 shares of common between $44.69 and $19.31 per share on Nov. 6 and now directly and indirectly holds 1,173 common. John S. Mayo, divisional officer, exercised an option for 970 shares of common at $17.94 per share on Nov. 9 and now directly and indirectly holds 7,580 common.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Co.: Rodolphe Hamel, vice president, exercised an option for 1,798 shares of common at $28.94 per share on Dec. 10 and now directly and indirectly holds 83,140 common.

Computer Task Group Inc.: Gerald M. Selzer, vice president, sold 1,200 shares of common at $8.63 per share from Nov. 25 to Nov. 30 and now directly holds 21,488 common. Richard W. Trautman, vice president, sold 300 shares of common at $8.50 per share on Nov. 10 and now directly holds 17,520 common.

Corning Inc.: James L. Flynn, vice president, sold 6,000 shares of common between $38.50 and $39.38 per share from Nov. 10 to Nov. 12 and now directly and indirectly holds 93,989 common. Robert C. Forrest, vice president, sold 4,384 shares of common at $39 per share on Nov. 11 and now directly and indirectly holds 104,091 common. James E. Riesbeck, vice president, sold 17,000 shares of common between $37 and $37.50 per share from Nov. 3 to Nov. 6 and now directly and indirectly holds 212,271 common. William C. Ughetta, vice president, exercised an option for 4,800 and sold 4,800 shares of common between $17.91 and $38.13 per share from Nov. 13 to Nov. 16 and now directly and indirectly holds 110,494 common.

Cummins Engine Co.: Kevin E. Sheehan, vice president, exercised an option for 4,000 and sold 4,500 shares of common between $72.50 and $46 per share on Nov. 24 and now directly and indirectly holds 7,117 common. George Fauerbach, vice president, exercised an option for 3,600 and sold 3,600 shares of common between $48.88 and $46 per share on Nov. 24 and now directly and indirectly holds 9,828 common.

Eastman Kodak Co.: Earnest W. Deavenport, officer and director, exercised an option for 2,355 shares of common between $34.83 and $41.69 per share from Nov. 11 to Nov. 25 and now directly and indirectly holds 3,401 common.

Norfolk Southern Corp.: David R. Goode, chairman, exercised an option for 4,840 shares of common between $22.25 and $22.75 per share on Nov. 13 and now directly holds 15,431 common. L. I. Prillaman, officer, exercised an option for 1,070 shares of common at $28.79 per share on Nov. 3 and now directly holds 16,649 common.

Nynex Corp.: Robert J. Eckenrode, retired, sold and disposed of by gift 390 shares of common at $81.81 per share on Nov. 5 and now directly and indirectly holds 12,413 common. Thomas J. Tauke, vice president, sold 700 shares of common at $83.75 per share on Oct. 29 and now directly holds 300 common.

Omnicare Inc.: Cheryl D. Hodges, officer and director, exercised an option for 3,750 shares of common at $12 per share on Nov. 12 and now directly and indirectly holds 14,962 common. Judi K. Osteen, officer and director, exercised an option for 3,750 and sold 5,500 shares of common between $12 and $28 per share from Nov. 12 to Nov. 24 and now directly and indirectly holds 13,389 common.

Pratt & Lambert Inc.: Randall L. Clark, vice president, purchased 5,000 shares of common at $14.38 per share from Nov. 13 to Nov. 16 and now directly holds 14,200 common.

Rochester Telephone Corp.: Dale M. Gregory, divisional officer, purchased 1,000 shares of common at $31.96 per share on Nov. 25 and now directly and indirectly holds 1,850 common.

Textron Inc.: Gary E. Atwell, divisional officer, exercised an option for 3,000 shares of common at $25 per share on Nov. 16 and now directly and indirectly holds 7,810 common. Beverly F. Dolan, chairman, exercised an option for 3,999 shares of common between $25.88 and $24.19 per share on Nov. 18 and now directly and indirectly holds 144,158 common.

TJX Companies Inc.: Steven Wishner, officer, exercised an option for 3,037 and sold 3,037 shares of common between $27.38 and $16.98 per share on Nov. 19 and now directly holds 3,537 common.

Prepared by Invest/Net Inc. of Fort Lauderdale, Fla., from Securities and Exchange Commission filings.