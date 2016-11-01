A PIECE OF THE REST OF THE STORY

LEAVING COLD SASSY

By Olive Ann Burns

Ticknor & Fields

290 pages, $21

A LOT OF people fell in love with young Will Tweedy and all the folks of Cold Sassy, Ga., when they were introduced to them in Olive Ann Burns' novel "Cold Sassy Tree."

That was in 1984, and Burns' book went on to sell more than a million copies (and get turned into a made-for-cable-TV movie).

So when word started going around that there was a sequel in the works, Cold Sassy fans had cause for joy.

Unfortunately, Burns died in 1990 before the book was finished. One of her dying requests was that her uncompleted manuscript somehow be published.

Well, it has been, as "Leaving Cold Sassy." But be warned. For those wanting to pick up on the lives of these colorful characters, this really is an unfinished manuscript.

Will Tweedy is back as a grown-up. There are a few glimpses of Miss Love, Grandpa Blakeslee's beautiful young widow, who had tongues wagging in the first book, and a lot about Aunt Loma, who has gone to New York and made something of a name for herself. And we meet Sanna Klein, who becomes Will's wife.

What we get are mostly character sketches with hints of Burns' superb storytelling intertwined.

So rather than looking to curl up with a good story, view it more as a very interesting look into the process of writing.

In fact, only half the book is given over to the story; the other half is a compilation of the author's notes on how she wanted to develop the characters and plot, and a reminisence of Burns by her editor, Katrina Kenison.

Interestingly, Burns had based Will and Sanna on her own parents, who faced the hardships of the Depression and the disappointments many marriages go through. Though "Cold Sassy Tree" had been told through young Will's eyes, she wanted to write this story through the eyes of Sanna, her mother.

More than anything, this work is a tribute to Burns, who was suffering from cancer and congestive heart failure and endured the death of her husband during the five years she worked on the book.

Burns had intended to call the book "Time, Dirt and Money," and according to her editor, dying before it was finished probably surprised her as much as it did her fans.

But she left her readers a nice legacy of storytelling in both "Cold Sassy Tree" and this unfinished sequel.