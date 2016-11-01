MAN GETS BUS RIDE INSTEAD OF ARREST

Jim Krenzer tried to get himself arrested Thursday evening on an old drunken-driving warrant from Rochester, but he couldn't find a police agency that would take him.

Krenzer, 28, recently a resident of a halfway house in Buffalo, approached a Buffalo police officer in Main Place Mall and said he wanted to turn himself in.

But he hit a dead end after he was taken to the Theater District station.

Buffalo police administrators, shorthanded on Christmas Eve, wouldn't assign anybody to take him to Rochester. And Rochester police declined a request to extradite him.

State troopers also declined to transport him, saying his offense wasn't serious enough.

In the end, Lt. Crystal Pelleteir asked her patrolmen at the Theater District Station to chip in to buy Krenzer a $6.50 bus ticket home to Rochester. The grateful Krenzer told his benefactors: "If I'm ever going to get arrested again, I would like it to be by the Buffalo Police Department."