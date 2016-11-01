GENETICS STALKS A KILLER CYSTIC FIBROSIS MAY BE EARLY VICTIM OF GENE THERAPY

THERE IS encouraging news in the field of genetic research that's worthy of being shared on this Christmas Day. A world weary from violence, poverty and hunger needs all the good news it can get.

In the early months of next year, it is expected there will be trials on humans of at least two promising gene-therapy processes that have the potential for curing cystic fibrosis.

Cystic fibrosis is the most common deadly inherited disease. Thick mucus builds up in the patient's lungs, leading to chronic bacterial infections. Eventually, the lungs give out and the patient dies for lack of breathing capacity. The body doesn't work without lungs. Cystic fibrosis is a long road to a certain end.

There is no cure available now. About 30,000 Americans are afflicted at any one time by this killer. Many die before they turn 30.

The news is that the federal committee that oversees gene-therapy research has approved the human trial plans of two research groups and is likely to approve a third. All three try to insert into the patient's body sturdy copies of an important gene that the bodies lack. When functioning right, this gene causes cells to create a protein that controls salt flow in the body. With the gene missing, it is excessive salt that

causes the mucus that leads eventually to death.

The three research groups will insert the missing gene in a cold virus that has been fixed so it cannot reproduce. The virus will be delivered to the nose and lungs of the patient in two of the plans, while only nasal application will be involved in the more conservative process. Tests on animals have been successful, but researchers cannot know whether they have found a cure until the processes are tried on humans.

Plans call for bringing together about 30 patients, all over 21, for early trials. One volunteer may be the 24-year-old son of the president and chief executive officer of the Cystic Fibrosis Foundation. The volunteers face risks, but since a lethal disease inhabits their bodies, it is clearly a risk worth taking, both for their own sake and for the sake of future victims.

Scientists warn against high expectations. After all, their trials may not be successful. Even if early trials work well, it will still be about six years before gene therapy is commonly available to the afflicted. But why not cheer a bit? There may come a time soon when people who now die at an early age from a sure killer can enjoy a full life expectancy -- and merry Christmases well beyond age 30.