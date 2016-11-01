JONES TO START IN PRO BOWL 2ND-YEAR SAFETY AMONG 9 BILLS PICKED FOR GAME

For Henry Jones, it happened as naturally as, well, intercepting a pass.

"I felt I should have been considered," Jones said after learning he was one of the nine Buffalo Bills players named to the Pro Bowl Wednesday. "I've been leading the league in interceptions for the last 14 weeks, I've been

playing real hard, I've been playing the run real well, and I'm up there on the team in tackles."

But for many others in and around the National Football League, Jones' selection as the starting strong safety for the American Football Conference was a big surprise.

As a second-year player in his first season as a starter, he figured to be a long-shot for a reserve spot in the league's annual all-star game on Feb. 7 at Honolulu, let alone to the starting lineup. It was thought that most of his peers and coaches in the AFC wouldn't give his name a second thought after receiving their Pro Bowl ballots on Monday, and would instead vote for more familiar strong safeties such as Dennis Smith of Denver or Ronnie Lott of the Los Angeles Raiders.

But Jones insisted he felt good about his chances all along.

"I think I've played pretty well this year, and I think people recognized that throughout the league," he said. "The players and coaches we compete against thought I played pretty well, too. And that allowed me to overcome the 'big-name' thing that might have worked against me."

At the start of the season, Jones had to overcome the obstacle of filling a big pair of cleats. Many observers felt the Bills had made a huge mistake by cutting veteran Leonard Smith at the start of training camp and entrusting the No. 1 strong safety job to a youngster who had yet to prove a thing since they made him a first-round draft pick in 1991.

Will Jones' Pro Bowl selection silence the critics once and for all?

"I know there are still going to be critics out there, but I'm really happy about this," he said. "And you can't get too carried away by it, either. There have been cases where guys have made the Pro Bowl and gotten cut the next year. So you have to come back off of that and prove it again."

Besides Jones, the other surprise Pro Bowl starter for the Bills is offensive tackle Howard Ballard, who had never been selected to the game in his four previous seasons in the league. In keeping with his policy of not speaking with the media, Ballard didn't share his reaction to the honor.

The other AFC starters from Buffalo are defensive end Bruce Smith, running back Thurman Thomas and special-teams ace Steve Tasker. Rounding out the Bills' Pro Bowl representatives are quarterback Jim Kelly, wide receiver Andre Reed, offensive tackle Will Wolford and linebacker Cornelius Bennett.

As five-time Pro Bowlers, Smith and Reed tied a team record shared by O.J. Simpson, Joe DeLamielleure and Fred Smerlas. Thomas, Bennett, Kelly and Tasker have each been picked four times.

After being picked to four consecutive Pro Bowls from 1987 to 1990, Smith wasn't selected last year because of a knee problem that caused him to miss 11 games.

"It means an awful lot to me to go this year, especially since everyone counted me out and felt that I was done and washed up and things of that nature," Smith said. "And still, nobody has come back to admit that they were wrong about me. But I take a great deal of pride in getting this honor. It's one that I busted my butt to make sure I achieved."

Tasker said he never expected to be chosen. And when Bruce DeHaven informed him he had, the first thing Tasker did was give his special teams coach a big hug. Then, he called his wife, Sarah, and began the conversation by telling her "Merry Christmas" in Hawaiian.

She knew instantly what he was calling about.

"It's as big a thrill as when I went the first time because I really didn't think it was going to happen this year," Tasker said. "I just didn't think I had a stellar year like I've had in the past. Teams were more able to take me out of my game and keep me from making as many plays as I have in the past for whatever reason -- double-teams, schemes or whatever."

Reed didn't like his chances, either. He figured, with 60 receptions -- 21 fewer than last year and his fewest since 1987 -- he would suddenly become a forgotten man among the voters, just as he has become in the Bills' offense.

"I guess stats aren't everything," Reed said. "But those guys know me and know what kind of player I am, and it's very nice when they respect you in that way. There are a lot of receivers who have big years and don't even come back with a half-decent year. They come back with a mediocre year."

Along with the elation Reed and the others felt over being chosen to the Pro Bowl, there was frustration on the part of those who weren't.

Linebacker Darryl Talley, one of eight Bills players selected last year and a replacement choice in 1990, was expecting to make a third straight trip to Honolulu.

"I feel I had a Pro Bowl year," the dejected Talley said. "I don't think I have to take a back seat to anybody, because I felt I played as well as, if not better, than the people who were selected."

After failing to make the Pro Bowl a few years ago, Talley dubbed himself the "Rodney Dangerfield" of NFL linebackers because he didn't get any respect for his accomplishments on the field. He even replaced the name plate above his dressing cubicle with "Rodney Dangerfield."

"Last year they (reporters) said, 'Since you're going to the Pro Bowl, you've got to take your sign down,' " Talley recalled. "I told them, 'No, I don't.' And as you can see, it still belongs there."