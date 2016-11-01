'HOFFA,' CLOSE TO AWFA DANNY DEVITO'S ACT OF HUBRIS GOES WRONG, BIG TIME

Review

Hoffa

Rating: 1/2 Jack Nicholson as the vanished and presumed mur dered labor leader. Co-starring Danny DeVito. Written by David Mamet, di rected by DeVito. Rated R, opening Friday in area theaters.UE1

"HOFFA" should have been a great movie.

It isn't. I don't think it's even close.

If Jimmy Hoffa isn't a great subject for a movie, then nothing is. There's enough power, populism and corruption in the story of Hoffa's rise and fall in the International Brotherhood of Teamsters -- and his presumed murder -- to fuel any number of movies and even a small TV miniseries. On top of all that, it's a great part, the kind of role most actors of any authority would kill for.

The whole romance of American Labor, in fact, ought to be the subject of all sorts of superb American movies. That it isn't is probably the result of all that sap-headed propaganda turned out by the Hollywood Left in the '30s and '40s -- propaganda that went a long way toward killing certain subjects for all time.

Everything that's good about "Hoffa" -- the brazen visual artifice, the skies the color of lemons and blood oranges, all that -- is a shameless steal from a much better movie, Barry Levinson's "Bugsy." There was a dramatic

point to all of that in "Bugsy." Benjamin "Bugsy" Siegel wasn't just a colorful, murdering thug, he was the guy who invented Las Vegas, the place where all American artifice dies and goes to heaven.

There is no point at all to it in "Hoffa" except to show us that Danny DeVito has seen "Bugsy."

Everything that's bad about "Hoffa" comes from two things: 1) DeVito's disastrous misreading of the nature of his own abilities, and 2) the friendship/rivalry of Jack Nicholson and Warren Beatty.

After his friend Beatty scored so mightily in "Reds" and "Bugsy," you can't blame Nicholson for thinking "Hoffa" was his baby, his bio-pic ticket to ride. You can't blame him. He's nothing if not game. His version of Jimmy Hoffa has a pugnacious whine, not all that far from Bugs Bunny (and not all that close to the real Hoffa, either). But he's ready, willing and able.

If only he had scrutinized David Mamet's script more closely; if only he had given more thought to an alliance with Danny DeVito.

DeVito is, to be sure, a wildly talented man. "The War of the Roses" may stand for all time as the definitive American black comedy about divorce. It's a movie whose audacity still makes me chuckle just thinking about it (and you can almost hear DeVito's chuckle when he first saw his own handiwork all put together).

But his talents, as both actor and director, would seem to be comic. "Hoffa" is a monumental act of hubris on his part in both capacities. He is so visible throughout the movie, as Hoffa's best friend and closest cohort, that in screen time alone he probably exceeds Nicholson (all of his movies seem to begin with DeVito, as if his own face were his signature).

In one of the two brief and apparently minor scenes that go right to the heart of what's wrong with "Hoffa," a fully clothed DeVito climbs atop a bed to kiss a breathlessly adoring and compliant and partially clad young woman, with no knowledge whatsoever of how comic the spectacle of the Troll and the Beauty is.

It isn't that someone who looks like DeVito couldn't be an entirely natural lover for a young nubile blond woman; it's that, without any plot preparation at all for the event, it looks absolutely absurd. Not to know that is fatally inept. All through the theater, people giggled, chuckled and laughed out loud during the scene. That couldn't have been what DeVito intended at all.

It is symptomatic of the sort of hollow directorial bravado that makes "Hoffa" the phoniest piece of Hollywood populism to come down the pike in a long time. (By comparison, Sylvester Stallone in the union drama "F.I.S.T." looks like a work of smashing integrity. Consult your local video store.)

The other little scene that takes you into the wretched heart of "Hoffa" is a scene in the office of the Detroit News, in which a reporter who has the goods on Hoffa is prepared to publish his story of the diversion of union pension funds to mob friends. He gets a package from Hoffa's boys in the mail. In a previous scene we're told that the contents of the package are a man's penis and testicles.

The reporter turns sheet-white and immediately kills the story. This is the kind of movie in which investigative reporters are all cowards when push comes to shove. It's also the kind of movie, by the way, in which no one bothers to explain who lost the set of gonads in the first place (a corpse already dead? One of Hoffa's enemies? You never know).

The Mamet/DeVito/Nicholson Hoffa was a great labor leader who just happened to make a few untoward alliances. Pay no attention to the dismembered bodies or the cheerful little bits of arson that are performed to bring anti-labor businesses into the fold.

The moral territory where the real Jimmy Hoffa exists is fascinating enough: that the same man could be a beloved and powerful contract negotiator and a corrupt intimidating thug leaves room for all manner of dramatic shadings.

There are none in "Hoffa."

When Mamet is on his own turf -- the theater, his own movies -- he is a writer of remarkably incisive brutality, a poet of intimidation and machismo. When he's a scriptwriter-for-hire, he's little more than a thug, a semantic leg-breaker for the Hollywood mob.

He cannibalized his own script for Brian DePalma's "The Untouchables" without the slightest qualms about the enormous differences between the mythology of Eliot Ness vs. Al Capone and the real story of Jimmy Hoffa vs. the Press and Bobby Kennedy.

"Hoffa" abounds in self-regarding tough-guy talk: "Never let a stranger in your cab, in your home or in your heart . . . unless he is a friend of labor." And "a real grievance can be resolved. But an imaginary grievance, a slight, that mother------ will hate you till the day he dies."

There is real shrewdness in that. Hoffa must have had enormous quantities of it to do all that he did in his life, both good and bad. Shrewdness, though, is not what this movie is about -- it's all about camaraderie, brutality and the pleasures of cutting moral corners without a second thought.

What you're seeing, then, is a bunch of Hollywood boys getting together around the ferns telling each other amoral macho tales of power and empire building and "mixing it up," and then cackling over their own decadent good fortune to be identified with it all.

In the first hour of it, there's scarcely a single frame that's believable. In the second hour, some nice -- even stunning -- stagings and photography a la "Bugsy" redeem it somewhat.

But not enough, not nearly enough.