DISNEY BOOSTS FILM OUTPUT

The Walt Disney Studios will step up production next year and release at least 30 films, a third more movies than in 1992, Disney officials said.

"We have the executive and creative talent to do more, and we've seen the public's appetite continue to grow," said Dick Cook, president of Disney's Buena Vista Pictures Distribution.

The studio released 22 films this year, up from 18 movies in 1991. Prior to the 1984 arrivals of Walt Disney Co. Chairman Michael Eisner and Studio Chairman Jeffrey Katzenberg, the studio produced about six films annually.