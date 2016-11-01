YOUNG CAMPER'S EXPERIENCE IS ONE OF HUGS AND SMILES

Helen White will never forget June 28, 1989. That's the day she and her family -- all with heavy hearts -- dropped off 8-year-old D.J. at Cradle Beach Camp for the first time.

D.J., who is severely mentally handicapped, had never been away from his family for a night. His sisters, Wendy and Julie, were crying. His father, Darrell, didn't think the camp experience would work. Mrs. White had her doubts, too. But in her heart, she thought the family was doing the right thing.

Eleven days later, all those concerns faded when the family went back to Angola to pick up D.J. He spotted his parents and sisters, smiled, then made a beeline for one of his favorite counselors and gave him a hug.

"If you could visualize the four of us, it was almost like a curtain of worry was being lifted off our faces," Mrs. White said. "We knew we had done the right thing."

That's the human side of the Cradle Beach Camp story, one that's been multiplied hundreds, even thousands, of times over the years. It's a story told in hugs and smiles, a story of love shared by disabled and disadvantaged children who have attended the camp.

Children like D.J., who's now 12.

"He was accepted as a camper, as an 8-year-old boy who went to camp to have fun," Mrs. White said. "He was part of a group."

To keep supplying those warm memories, Cradle Beach Camp needs the public's help. With so many other holiday drives pleading for funds, The Buffalo News/Rotary Club Crippled Children's Camp Fund is having trouble raising the money to pay for its program and maintain its aging buildings.

Donations may be sent to The Buffalo News Charity Fund, Box 100, Buffalo, N.Y., 14240, with the donors secure in the knowledge that every penny will go to the camp.

A centerpiece of the Cradle Beach experience is the intermingling of the physically and mentally disabled children with able-bodied children, many of them from impoverished backgrounds. Last summer, for example, the camp had 462 disabled campers and 374 non-handicapped children, each child attending one of the four 12-day sessions.

For the disadvantaged kids, it's a chance to learn what it means to be disabled and a chance to appreciate what they have. For the disabled, it's a chance to be included, whether it's a mentally disabled boy swimming with his new friends or a person in a wheelchair participating in a scavenger hunt.

"The retarded children may not understand what they're doing, but they can understand a warm touch and a hug," Mrs. White said.

The Whites are so taken with Cradle Beach Camp -- D.J.'s been back every summer -- that they encouraged Julie, now 14, to be a junior counselor last summer.

"I wanted her to go so she could work with other handicapped children (besides D.J.) and be exposed to children from different backgrounds," Mrs. White said. "I wanted her to work with children with different needs."

For D.J., according to his mother, camp has meant a feeling of belonging, new friends, plenty of needed exercise and special moments, like the night he walked out of his cabin after hours into a counselors' pizza party. The counselors bent the rules a bit and let him stay.

It's also meant some much-needed respite for the Whites, secure in the knowledge that D.J. is getting excellent care and supervision.

Besides hoping that her family's story will help the camp raise funds, Mrs. White had some advice for the parents of other disabled children:

"If you have a handicapped or retarded child that you've been afraid to send away because you're concerned about the care, here's a place to look into."

As Mrs. White talked, her son sat in the family's West Seneca home watching a taped replay of the Bills-Cleveland Browns playoff game from January 1990. D.J. didn't understand who was playing (and didn't have to relive the pain of that wrenching loss).

He kept watching, saying "One, two, three, hut" or pointing to the screen and saying, "Football, football."

"He has the innocence and love of a 2-year-old in a 12-year-old's body, and he has a million-dollar smile," Mrs. White said of her youngest child. "You can't beat that."

Cradle Beach Camp has turned on that smile for four years in a row now.