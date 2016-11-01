UNSPOILED KANAZAWA, CRAFTED BY NATURE AS WELL AS CULTURE

THE JAPANESE, with their Buddhist sense of cyclical time, have a practical acceptance of change. They can rebuild a shrine every few decades with no sense of loss. Their ever-changing urban landscape of paper and wood, recycled through centuries of typhoons and earthquakes, was obliterated in the Second World War, with the exception of two cities.

The famous temples and gardens of the first, Kyoto, lie serene in a sprawl of increasingly concrete neighborhoods. Three hours north on the Sea of Japan, the second, Kanazawa, seems to be beyond the glitter and bustle of modern Japanese life.

Kanazawa today continues the artisan traditions that saved it from industrialization and the subsequent bombing that homogenized Japan's urban landscape. The popularity of flower arranging, ceramic and tea ceremony classes is the legacy of 300 years of peace and prosperity.

An abundant rice crop allowed the ruling Maeda family to invite the finest craftsmen in the land to set up schools and workshops. The wealth of the Kaga region and the skillful and relatively benign rule of the Maedas is celebrated every June 13 to 15 in Kanazawa's biggest event, the Hyakumangoku festival (the name refers to the "5 Million Bushels of Rice" wealth of the area under the Maedas). The highlight is a parade featuring the triumphant entrance of Lord Maeda on horseback, and includes the traditional acrobatics of firemen contorting themselves off bamboo ladders.

Nature, as well as culture, shapes Kanazawa. A famous local proverb states that "You can forget your lunch, but don't forget your umbrella." Be warned, especially in winter, for this is Japan's snow belt. The glimmering roof tiles on traditional homes melt the snow and special trims keep the snow from crashing down upon pedestrians. People sometimes have to carve stairs into snowbanks and enter their homes through a special second-story window.

From November to March, many trees are enveloped by strange "yuki tsuri" contraptions of straw ropes radiating down from a central bamboo pole rising to the top of the tree. Picture a maypole dance, but instead of dancers, there are branches tied to the ropes. This strengthens them against the weight of the snow and creates a surreal silhouette of stark minimalist tepee frames.

Even stranger, if not as beautiful, is the snow removal system; a sprinkler runs along the middle of large streets, creating a fountain that melts the snow. This would best be called a slush creation system, and on smaller streets, it simply piles up, or is shoveled into the waterways, which have traditionally been used for irrigation, fire protection and waste removal.

Although winter is an unusual -- and uncrowded -- time to visit Japan, the warm sake and sukiyaki are a sublime reward and a perfect complement to wandering among lazy snowflakes falling in a stunning rope-cone landscape.

Most of the interesting areas in Kanazawa are within easy walking distance of the downtown center of Katamachi, a compact collection of all the conveniences and distractions available in Tokyo or Osaka (try to decipher the strange transparent sculpture beside 109 department store -- it's a clock). Behind this ferro-concrete facade is a maze of restaurants, bars and sundry other amusements that often make Katamachi busier at night than during the day.

A short walk away are the Nagamachi Samurai homes with their thick earthen walls. You will notice that the nearby gate to the Oyama Shrine has stained glass windows, a testament to Japanese adaptability and to a few Dutch residents from 1875. It was once a lighthouse, and the shrine itself is on the site of the original Maeda villa. Although crowded during Shinto holidays and especially at New Year's, the adjacent garden, built on a musical motif, is a peaceful oasis.

Kenrokuen Gardens, forever referred to as one of the top three gardens in Japan, amazes and disappoints. Kanazawa's premier attraction, this huge collection of ponds, rocks, waterfalls and thousands of trees contains the finest views Japan can offer.

Commoners were not allowed in until the late 1800s, and they come with a vengeance now, with thousands of Japanese tour groups, replete with megaphone-toting leaders, descending on the place daily. It is best to go in the early morning to appreciate this treasure.

The local people are justifiably proud of this nationally celebrated attraction, but the true magic of Kanazawa lies in the endless discoveries waiting in a labyrinth of anonymous streets and alleys. A manageable city of under half a million, Kanazawa invites wandering like few other places. Remember, though, that except for the larger boulevards, Japanese streets have no names or house numbers as we know them.

The Ninjadera, or Ninja Temple, with its secret staircases and concealed tunnels (for defense, or perhaps for discreet trips to the pleasure quarter), attracts visitors who often ignore the surrounding neighborhood, which is too bad.

This collection of shops, homes and small shrines harks back to another world, with timeless images of old men tending bonsai plants outside traditional wooden homes. To gather your bearings and find a main street, ask for Shogetsuji temple, home of a giant 300-year-old cherry tree that bursts through the wall along the sidewalk. The river, and downtown, is nearby.

A short bus trip from Katamachi to the University Hospital (Daigakubyoinmae) brings you to the center of Kodastsuno, the student district, home to a variety of inexpensive and excellent restaurants. These lend themselves to quick snacking and one can create a meal varied in atmosphere and food by sampling the specialties of several places.

Dai Nana Gyoza is a raucous establishment famous for its Chinese dumplings. A few blocks away, Joe House offers curry and jazz served with pride by the well-traveled, multilingual proprietor. Do not miss the tiny shish kebab "yaki tori" offerings of Akijoshi's, a chain recognizable by its huge red lantern logo.

Thousands of people shop at Omicho market every day for fresh and inexpensive food. This covered arcade, between Katamachi and the station, has been here since 1724. The maze opens onto the Sky Plaza department store, the top floor of which offers a magnificent panorama of the city. Those looking for a strange experience should note that the first customer of the day in one of these giant consumer wonderlands is bowed to by every employee.

Other starting points for adventures off the beaten track include the cemetery in the hills above Daijoji temple and the bike path along the Saigawa river to the sea. Running the length of the city, it passes gardens and fishing boats to meander through a bird sanctuary and follow the beach. A short detour takes you near the rickety, wind-swept port of Kanaiwa.

The volunteers at the International Lounge, between Kenrokuen and the Shakyo Center, will gladly help you discover their city. Although intended to be cultural liaisons with foreign residents, these dedicated women are eager to show you their world and learn a little about yours.

It is fascinating to learn about Kutani pottery or the Kaga Vuzen silk dying process during your visit, and even with the crowds, Kenrokuen alone is worth the trip. However, it is the back streets that you will remember, a marvel of daily life all too quickly vanishing in the ferro-concrete of modern Japan.

With a flurry of construction, including a new railway station and hotels, Kanazawa is poised to become a convention center. The bullet train has not yet arrived, so there are still a few more years left in which to explore this last echo of a disappearing world.

Be prepared to get lost, and don't forget your umbrella.

Travel information

How to get there: Although it is possible to fly to Kanazawa from Tokyo, the overland trip should not be missed. Buses leave Tokyo daily and cross the mountainous spine of Japan. The quickest way by train from Tokyo is to take a bullet train to Nagoya or Maibara and there change to a Limited Express train to Kanazawa.

It is three hours by train from Koyto and Nagoya. The bus from Kyoto follows a scenic coastal highway and leaves Kyoto station daily.

A Japan Rail Pass, available at your travel agent, is a fantastic deal that offers unlimited travel on Japanese trains at a very reasonable cost. It cannot be bought in Japan.

When to go: Spring offers the cherry blossoms, which are especially spectacular when illuminated at night. June, with the Hyakumangoku festival, is followed by a hot and very humid summer. Fall is gorgeous and warm; winter, despite the slush and wet cold, offers enchantments to the eye and palate unavailable in other seasons.

The Buffalo connection: Kanazawa is Buffalo's sister city, and you will be surprised at the attention this will get. There is a little buffalo in City Hall, and also one in Hondamachi. Be sure to mention the city, as this will be an excellent icebreaker.