STATE UNVEILS NEW PLAN FOR ALLEGANY PARK BUT OPPONENTS OF EARLIER PROPOSAL FAULT RETENTION OF LOGGING PROVISION

A new master plan for Allegany State Park was unveiled Saturday, and state officials hope it will win wider acceptance than the 1982 proposal so bitterly attacked by environmental groups.

"That plan was wildlife-driven," said James Rich, park manager. He was the park forester then and, with the State College of Environmental Science and Forestry at Syracuse University, had a hand in developing it.

"The new plan is the result of working with 65 local interest groups over the last eight years, and I think it's a reasonable compromise," he said.

But the Friends of Allegany, an umbrella organization of two dozen of the groups that criticized the 1982 plan, is not pleased.

The new plan "protects most of the endangered features of the park, and we are glad about that," said Bruce Kershner, a spokesman for the group. But, for the first time in any state park, it still would allow logging, he noted.

"Just because, when the park was created in 1921, logging was opened as a potential activity, that does not mean that it was permitted or that it has to be permitted," Kershner said.

Mineral rights under half of the 100-square-mile park, moreover, belong to others, which also has spurred development of the plan.

The park, for example, contains 36 "stripper" oil wells, which also can be used for gas exploration, and National Fuel Gas holds the rights to a vast underground formation in the heart of the 67,000-acre park that is used to store pipeline gas released during cold-weather months.

The state will begin taking comments on the new plan next month, and no final action is expected until late next year.

But its concept of tighter management of surface rights to control owners of subsurface rights already is working, said Ivan Vamos, deputy commissioner for planning in the state Office of Parks, Recreation and Historic Preservation.

"The master plan proposes three natural areas -- about 70 percent of the park -- be left alone, and one of those, Big Basin, is where the (National Fuel) reservoir is located," Vamos said.

"Last summer we signed an agreement with the Department of Environmental Conservation, which oversees mining and mineral extraction, that names us the lead agency for any subsurface work in the park.

"Well, (National Fuel) wanted to put in a new well in the Stoddard Creek watershed, and we feel that area would be damaged by that activity," Vamos said.

But the utility, he noted, "is a responsible company."

"They have our draft master plan, and they agreed that if they could angle-drill into the formation from an area outside the preserve, the preserve area could be left alone," he said.

Critics of the original plan, including the Adirondack Mountain Club and the Sierra Club, maintained that such agreements could have been reached without allowing lumbering on 25,300 acres of the park, as originally proposed. The new plan calls for logging on only 15,700 acres.

In a way, efforts to preserve "wilderness areas" might be contrary to the park's original charter. When it was created in 1921, Allegany was removed from the state's Forest Preserve Act, which created the Adirondack and Catskill parks. Private timber, oil, gas and other mineral rights were maintained, and 4,400 acres within the park remain in private hands today.

Proponents of the original master plan pointed to the lack of new growth, on which deer an other wildlife feed, and urged extensive logging to allow natural reforestation.

The new plan would allow some logging in about a quarter of the park but stipulates that most of the park be left pretty much alone. It would preserve intact eight separate stands of "old growth" forest that remain in the park boundaries.

In addition, "environmental areas" would be maintained to preserve or enhance the chances of survival for a wide variety of rare or endangered native plants, like Indian plantain and mountain watercress, and a variety of endangered or rare animal species.

But some logging would be allowed to open up overly mature stands and to permit natural reseeding by "parent trees," to perpetuate the Appalachian mixed hardwoods and hemlocks native to this area, Rich said.

Those areas include about 800 acres of red pine and Scotch pine plantations along the "very visible valley areas crossed by park roads." Rich someday would like to cut and replant those with native white pine and hemlock.

"If the plan is adopted, we would do some patch cutting -- an acre or so, but nothing more than five acres -- in irregularly shaped patches to enhance multistage forest development," Rich said. "That will provide open areas for wildlife but keep an aesthetic view for park patrons -- you don't get that sameness.

"Those proposed managed areas would also keep several age classes of trees and would allow us to continue to supply firewood for the park," he added.

The new master plan includes six alternatives that deal with everything from logging to tobogganing, bike paths, and the preservation of historic or archaeological sites, as well as improving cabins, tent sites and group camps.

Since the 1982 master plan was drafted, Albany merged the Allegany Park region with the Niagara and Genesee park regions, and Mario Pirastru, their overseer, said he hopes the new master plan will be accepted.

"Frankly, I'm a Johnny-come-lately to this and have not been totally involved," Pirastru said. "But this has been on the table so long that I hope it gains public approval. There's a little bit for everybody in there, and every interest group will have to give a little, too. I just hope this satisfies most people."