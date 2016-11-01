MAN GETS 7-TO-21-YEAR TERM FOR ATTACK ON BLACK TEEN

A Long Island man who was acquitted of attempted murder in last year's attack on a star high school athlete Saturday began the first full day of a jail term for his assault conviction in the case.

Shannon Siegel, 22, was sentenced Friday to seven to 21 years in prison for the June 1991 attack on Jermaine Ewell on the Atlantic Beach boardwalk that authorities say was racially motivated.

Nassau County Judge Donald Belfi passed sentence during proceedings in which Ewell and the sometimes-crying defendant spoke.

Ewell, 18, said he had not spoken out in the last eight months because he had set aside his anger to concentrate on his rehabilitation. Ewell, who is black, sought a strong sentence.

"I truly believe he tried to kill me," Ewell said. Siegel, who is white, denied being a racist.

Siegel also was convicted of assaulting two others who came to Ewell's aid, as well as riot, conspiracy and criminal possession of a weapon. He was angry because his former girlfriend was talking with Ewell, prosecutors said.