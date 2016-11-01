IRENE SANTI, EX-SOCIAL SERVICES ADMINISTRATOR

A Mass of Christian Burial for Irene Santi, a former teacher, linguist and social services administrator, will be offered at 10:45 a.m. Monday in St. John the Baptist Catholic Church, 1085 Englewood Ave., Town of Tonawanda. Burial will be in Mount Olivet Cemetery, Town of Tonawanda.

Miss Santi, 86, died Friday (Dec. 18, 1992) in Millard Fillmore Suburban Hospital, Amherst, after a long illness.

A native of Cheli, Italy, Miss Santi came to Buffalo as a young girl.

Upon graduating from the eighth grade, she received the Jesse Ketchum Award for the highest grade average, nearly 100. She was valedictorian at Hutchinson Technical High School and received the Ordini Cigli D'Italia award for excellence in Italian.

She went on to the University at Buffalo, where she was an honors graduate with a degree in language arts. She was fluent in six languages.

She taught in Blasdell for a few years and in 1938 began a 42-year career with the Erie County Department of Social Services, including about 20 years as a supervisor. She retired in 1980.

She is survived by two sisters, Carlotta Santi of Amherst and Isabelle Runfola of the Town of Tonawanda.[ternst]