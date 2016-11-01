IN ABORTION DEBATE, SOME POLES SEE CHURCH AS NEW OPPRESSOR

During decades of communism, Poland's Catholic Church stood up for the freedom of the individual against an intrusive and oppressive state.

But memories of that struggle are beginning to fade, and religious leaders face accusations of promoting state interference themselves.

Tensions have been building up since 1989, when the church began to assert its influence on the political scene after the fall of communism. But the controversial issue of abortion has brought them to a head.

In Poland, as in several other former Soviet Bloc nations, flexible legislation and a critical shortage of contraceptives made abortion the most common form of birth control for many years. Hundreds of thousands were carried out annually.

Now the Catholic hierarchy and its political supporters want to end what they see as a state-sponsored massacre of unborn children by imposing prison sentences of up to two years on anyone terminating a pregnancy.

The jail terms would apply even in cases of rape or incest, a threat to the mother's health or a damaged fetus. Exceptions would be made only if the pregnant woman's life was in danger.

Late last week, the new anti-abortion bill was set to go before Parliament for a final vote.

The measure appeared to have enough votes for victory Thursday, but church-backed National Christian Union Party members were stunned and clearly angry when deputies decided 164-155, with 54 abstentions, to delay the vote. A new date has not yet been set.

"After years of oppression, we have arrived at a special moment in history -- restoring Christian values to their proper place in society," Cardinal Jozef Glemp, head of the Catholic Church in Poland, said in a call for prayer before Thursday's vote.

But not all Poles see it this way, even though 95 percent consider themselves Catholic.

On street corners, in offices and factories across the country, Poles have been signing petitions demanding a referendum on the issue.

Organizers say more than three-quarters of a million people have put their names on the lists, in defiance of the church, which has condemned what it calls a vote on morality.

"To support the initiative of a referendum on life is to participate in evil," said a recent appeal by church leaders.

To bring home the message, many churches have put up displays showing fetuses in various stages of pregnancy.

In Warsaw's St. Stanislaw Kostka Church, the anti-abortion campaign has been named after the Rev. Jerzy Popieluszko, the church's hugely popular dissident priest who was murdered by the Communist secret police in 1984.

Even with such a celebrated name attached, not everyone is convinced. "I am against abortion, but I think it's a matter of personal conscience; there shouldn't be jail sentences," said Emilia Smigelska, on her way home from a crowded Sunday Mass.

Opponents of the anti-abortion bill say it will not stop unwanted pregnancies, but simply send the practice underground.

Doctors say this already is beginning to happen.

A series of steps over the past three years -- culminating in a new code of practice for doctors that restricts abortions -- has brought down official abortion figures.

But private clinics continue to carry out the operation, charging up to an average annual salary, and doctors say false declarations on medical forms hide the real number of operations in state hospitals.

With the passing of the bill, critics say these practices will mushroom into an illegal industry, which would be uncontrolled and possibly dangerously unhygienic.

Leaders of the referendum campaign hope the petition will add weight to opinion polls that suggest that a majority of the population want a more liberal abortion bill.

But the final decision to hold a referendum can be made only by Parliament.

Prime Minister Hanna Suchocka is firmly opposed, on the grounds that a plebiscite could split her fragile coalition of pro- and anti-abortion parties and widen social divisions.

"So many varied emotions would be set in motion that I think that the brittle stability which has been created could actually collapse and the state would be totally destabilized," she said.

Ms. Suchocka was chosen as prime minister to cement an alliance of seven widely differing parties largely because her liberal credentials were combined with staunch Catholicism.

On the abortion issue she straddles the divide, supporting a restrictive law but opposing prison sentences.

"Polish law must make a stand in the defense of life, a clear declaration on this ought to be found, but on the other hand punishment does not help the matter."

Her position suggests a middle ground might be found between the two opposing camps.

But this will be hard. Emotions have reached such a pitch that the issue now is widely perceived as a fight over the soul of post-Communist Poland, with both sides presenting extreme visions of what will happen if they give in.

"There's a growing fear that the Catholic Church is trying to fill the place of Communist ideologies and institutions," said Wladyslaw Frasyniuk, a former hero of the Solidarity movement and now deputy leader of the Democratic Union, Ms. Suchocka's own party.

Stefan Niesiolowski -- leader of the Christian National Union, which also is in the ruling coalition, sees the threat to Polish values coming from the opposite direction.

"The menace stemming from liberalism may, in the long run, yield the same effects as communism. Empty churches look the same in Soviet Russia and in Western Europe," he said.