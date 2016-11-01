HONOR ROLL

Edward F. Bartz of Hamburg has been re-elected president of South Towns Chapter 1221, National Association of Retired Federal Employees. Other officers include: first vice president, William Barr; second vice president, Robert W. Couche; and secretary, Stephen J. Krzes.

The American Automobile Association of Western New York, which provides more than 250,000 members with travel, financial and auto-related services, has announced the election of five new directors: Christopher H. Brown, Richard D. Fors Jr., William G. Gisel Jr., Dr. James R. Kanski and Mary Ann Lauricella.

The Rev. Daniel J. O'Gorman, minister of music at the LaSalle Baptist Church on Cayuga Avenue in Niagara Falls, has been named to a three-year term on the Executive Board of the Baptist Convention of New York. He has led several statewide music worship conferences and convention-level programs.

He is a 1975 graduate of Kenmore West Senior High School, a 1985 graduate of Louisiana College in Pineville, La., and a 1988 graduate of Southwestern Baptist Theological Seminary in Fort Worth, Texas.

Joan Wolfgang of Youngstown has been re-elected as secretary of the Association of Boards of Trustees of State University of New York Community Colleges.

Mrs. Wolfgang, a broker at Lawley Service in Buffalo, has been a member of the Niagara County Community College board of trustees since 1982.

The Rev. Brian J. O'Connell, president of Niagara University, has been named to the board of trustees of DePaul University in Chicago, giving him membership on the boards of all three Vincentian universities in the United States.

Father O'Connell, who is in his fourth year as president of Niagara University, also serves on the board of St. John's University in Jamaica, L.I.

Marlene Herr, a professor of art and a faculty mentor with Empire State College's Fredonia Unit, has been awarded the 1992 Excellence in Mentoring Award of the Empire State College Foundation.

Selected from Empire State faculty across the state, she joined Empire State in 1976 and was named a full professor in 1990.

An artist, she maintains a studio in Dunkirk and is the co-author of "Architecture in Westfield: An Historic Study."

Theodore S. Woodruff, an assistant professor of economics at St. Bonaventure University, has received a Distinguished Service Award from the National Scholastic Honor Society, Delta Epsilon Sigma.

A St. Bonaventure faculty member since 1978, he has served as adviser for the society's Gamma Kappa chapter at the university since 1981.

He received a Sears-Roebuck Foundation Teaching Excellence Award in 1991 and is adviser to the Alpha Phi Omega service fraternity, College Republicans and Economics and Finance Club.

Judith A. Elwinger, director of the career development office at Fredonia State College, recently received the first President's Award for Excellence in Professional Service.

A member of the college's professional staff since 1969, she was made assistant director of the career development office in 1977 and was promoted to director in 1979.

She is a former residence hall director, co-director of the summer orientation program, academic adviser, career-placement counselor and assistant dean of students.

Sister Jane O'Connor has been named director of personnel at D'Youville College.

Formerly coordinator of the St. Brigid-Perry office of Catholic Charities' department of parish outreach, she served as coordinator of academic services at D'Youville from 1977 to 1982.

A graduate of the college, she has a master of science degree from Clarkson College of Technology and has taught secondary and elementary school in New York and Georgia.

Paul Prautzsch has been elected chief and Dan Griffin, president of Ellwood Volunteer Fire Company No. 1 at 1000 Englewood Ave., Town of Tonawanda.

Other officers include: first assistant chief, John Lauck; second assistant chief, Roger Restorff; and captains, Tim Paul and Ed Rick III.

Administrative officers include: first vice president, Dean Leaderstorf; secretary, Paul Murphy; treasurer, Larry Ienco; sergeant at arms, Kelly Blount; chaplain, Bob Blount; trustee, Dennis Howard; and benevolence trustee, Jack Human.

The officers will be installed Jan. 16.

Judith Subjeck Stadler has been elected to a second term as president of the board of directors of Community Services for the Developmentally Disabled Inc.

Other officers include: vice president, David Evans; secretary, Jeanne L. Ryan; treasurer, James Rusert; and directors, Deborah Cooper, Anthony S. Illos and H. Jeffrey Marcus. The agency's executive director is Mark R. Foley.

Art Marshall IV of Batavia, Bob Ciecierega of Geneseo and Paula Knitter of Perry were presented Silver Beaver Awards by the Genesee Council at a recent Scout Recognition Dinner in Mount Morris.

The award is presented to adult volunteers who have made significant contributions to the success of the council's programs. The council serves more than 5,000 youth members and has more than 1,000 adult volunteers.

Ten new members have been named to the Canisius College Board of Regents, all for three-year terms.

Five are graduates of the college and include: Robert B. Adams, commissioner of New York State's Office of General Services; Dr. Franklin A. DePeters, a radiologist; Richard C. Penfold, president and chief executive officer of the CID Group Inc.; Rhea J. Simmons, coordinator of residential treatment facilities for children and youth for the Western New York Regional Office of Mental Health; and Antoinette Roth Sullivan, a psychotherapist.

Other new members are Thomas E. Baker, managing partner of Price Waterhouse's Buffalo office; Gerald M. Cooper, senior vice president for Pepsi Cola Buffalo; Pamela R. Jacobs, former chairwoman of Canisius High School's board of trustees; Patricia K. Lipke of Gibraltar Steel Corp.; and Roger C. Nicholson, first vice president of Merrill Lynch in Buffalo.

Thomas C. Mack and Anne Sullivan-Pollino will serve one-year terms on the board as president-elect and representative of the college's alumni and alumnae associations, respectively.

Jeffrey M. Paterson of LaSalle Senior High School in Niagara Falls has received a $1,000 scholarship from the Niagara Police Athletic League Memorial.

Paterson, son of William and Joan Paterson, is active in a variety of school, community and church activities, including president of the Niagara Youth Forum, sponsored by PAL, and editor-in-chief of the school literary magazine. He plans to study communications and political science at Canisius College.

Steven Wright of Depew, a student at Amherst Middle School, won the Dec. 8 communications contest for the hearing-impaired held by the Evening Optimist Club of Buffalo. In February, he will compete against winners of similar contests sponsored by other Optimist clubs in the district.

Nicole Porto of Kenmore, who also attends Amherst Middle School, won second place, and Shawna Secrist of Gasport, a student at St. Mary's School for the Deaf, came in third.

Participants made a four- to five-minute presentation on the topic, "I Can Make a Difference."

Daniel DeMeester has been elected chief and Richard Eggleston, president of the Ellicott Creek Volunteer Fire Company in Amherst.

Other officers include: first assistant chief, Russell Stith; second assistant chief, Joseph May; senior captain, Kevin Tremblett; captain, Mark Rosner; first lieutenant, John Faulis; second lieutenant, Bruce Culligan; third lieutenant, Peter Calandra Jr.; clerk, Joseph Utech; first aid captain, Elaine Utech; and first aid lieutenant, Brian Multerer.

Other administrative officers include: vice president, Keith Tremblett; recording secretary, Roger Koval; financial secretary, Hans Joachimi; corresponding secretary, Jack Smoyer; treasurer, Robert McGinley; and directors, Michael Moore, James Vitthuhn, Paul Schara, David DeMeester and Florian Matuszewski.