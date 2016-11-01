SEA LION DISPUTE SPARKS OUSTER OF 22 FROM PANEL

The board of directors of Chautauqua Lake Historic Vessels Inc. Monday night voted to expel 22 dissident members from the organization.

The 22, however, still plan to meet Dec. 10 to help elect a new board.

The dispute, between the historic vessels board and Friends of the Sea Lion, will probably wind up in court.

The historic vessels board voted in May to sell the tall ship Sea Lion to the Buffalo Maritime Society, headed by Timothy Downey, for $1.

The sale was ruled legal by State Supreme Court Justice Joseph Gerace.

However, early Sea Lion supporters, those who were around when shipwright Ernest Cowan and friends built the replica of a 16th-century sailing ship in the 1970s and 1980s, took the offensive.

Many of them joined the historic vessels membership and gained the right to vote by donating $100 each.

Even after 22 of them were expelled, about 40 remain, enough to kick out the current board and send the organization tacking in a different direction.

Monday night's action followed a nearly 3-hour-long executive session during which the historic vessels board, and the board's attorney, Richard Goodell, met with attorney Paul Webb Jr. who represents the dissidents.

Board President Kenneth Thomas declared the board was acting within its bylaws in expelling the dissidents.

"We have to stand behind the judge's decision about the corporate purposes," Thomas maintained, "that it was right to transfer the Sea Lion."

But Webb called the board's action expelling the Friends of the Sea Lion, who called the Dec. 10 meeting, "totally illegal."

He said the expelled members and others will attend the December meeting planning to remove the present board.

The Friends of the Sea Lion want the tall ship returned to Chautauqua County.