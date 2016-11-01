BUSINESS PEOPLE

KPMG Peat Marwick, an international accounting firm, has named Robert G. Weber managing partner of its practice in Buffalo. He succeeds J. William Morris III, who will be transferring to Cleveland in a few months to assume similar responsibilities in that office. Weber previously was partner-in-charge of audit for the Buffalo office and has had major responsibilities for the firm's national food and agribusiness industry practice. Weber is a graduate of the University of Pennsylvania's Wharton School. He lives in Amherst.

Hospice Buffalo has appointed James A. Ptak vice president of financial services. He will oversee all financial management of the organization, including strategic planning for financial growth. He previously was director of finance and administration for MDS Health Group Inc. A certified public accountant, he is a graduate of Niagara University.

Lockport Savings Bank has announced that Pauline E. Walker will retire on Jan. 1. She has been manager of the bank's Batavia branch since it opened in 1976. She was named a bank officer in 1979. She previously worked for Marine Midland for 14 years.

Lippes, Silverstein, Mathias & Wexler, a Buffalo law firm, has named Terrence A. Greiner an associate. He will practice in the areas of corporate law and employee benefits. He previously was associated with the New York City law firm of Willkie, Farr & Gallagher. Greiner holds master's and law degrees from the University at Buffalo.

The Erie Community College Foundation has re-elected Rocco A. Celeste president. He is president of Celeste Enterprises, a fund-raising consultant firm. Other officers are: vice president, Linda Farley; secretary, Lois Kahle; and treasurer, Timothy M. Brown. Elected members of the board of directors were: Sharon W. West and Jean Kough.

Pilot Air Freight of Lima, Ohio, has appointed Mike Kinsella district manager for its Buffalo station. He formerly was sales manager for Emery Worldwide. Kinsella attended Monroe Community College and the University at Buffalo.

Novell Inc. has certified Bill Smith of OA Systems Inc. as a certified NetWare instructor. He now is qualified to instruct Category I Novell NetWare training courses.