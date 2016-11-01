TAYCO REPORTS HIGHER PROFITS

Tayco Developments Inc. said today that its profits more than doubled during the first fiscal quarter as the North Tonawanda research firm benefited from its share of the earnings at its affiliate, Taylor Devices Inc.

Tayco's profit rose to $42,505, or 4 cents per share, compared with earnings of $18,306, or 2.5 cents per share, a year earlier, when the company had no equity in Taylor Devices' earnings prior to its financial restructuring last year.

Without that $24,610 in equity from Taylor Devices' net income, Tayco's profits would have declined 2 percent to $17,895.

Tayco's net sales rose 8.5 percent to $86,141 during the quarter ended Sept. 30 from $79,421 as the company increased its sales and received additional fees for corporate and government research.