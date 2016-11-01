EXTENSIVE EFFORT URGED TO CONTROL SPREAD OF TB

Scientists, ethicists and public health leaders have called for broad -- and expensive -- new measures to crimp the rampant spread of tuberculosis in New York City, according to a newspaper report.

The measures would cost millions of dollars and could spark angry policy debates, the New York Times reported today.

The United Hospital Fund report, one of the broadest TB studies released since deadly new strains have hit American cities, is expected to ripple far beyond New York City, which has reported 4,000 new cases last year, the Times said.

The panel recommended requiring:

Patients be supervised when they take their medication, which would force health officials to spend millions of dollars.

All patients receive treatment until they are completely cured, rather than merely no longer contagious.

Education about TB in the workplace.