Yvonne Kirsten Koelle, daughter of Margot S. and Hans G. Koelle of Hamburg, and Mathew Patrick Lyons, son of Madeline D. and David C. Lyons of Carlisle, Pa., were married at noon Saturday in First Unitarian Church of Baltimore, Md. A reception was given at Harrison's Pier 5, Baltimore. The couple, graduates of Johns Hopkins University, will live in Baltimore after traveling to the Cayman Islands.