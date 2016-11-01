ACCUSER TELLS OF PRESSURE TO STAY MUM ON PACKWOOD

One of 10 women claiming that Sen. Bob Packwood made unwanted sexual advances toward them said Saturday she was pressured last spring by a friend of the senator to remain silent about the allegations.

Julie Williamson, 53, now a Portland political consultant, and several other women also discounted a statement Friday by the 60-year-old Republican that drinking partially may explain his conduct. He promised to undergo tests for alcohol dependency, and he requested a Senate Ethics Committee investigation of the allegations, which women's groups have been seeking for the past week.

Matt Evans, a spokesman for Packwood, said the senator's staff would be in his Washington office Monday and could be expected to comment then.

Ms. Williamson said that in a Saturday night phone call in May, Ann Elias, a friend of the senator's, told her that "if this became public, an effort would be made to find things in my life that would be embarrassing."

"It felt like a cold ice cube going down my back," Ms. Williamson said.

Mrs. Elias, whose husband, James, ran Packwood's 1968 Senate campaign, declined to comment about Ms. Williamson's account. But in an interview a week ago with the Oregonian newspaper she did confirm that she spoke with Ms. Williamson by phone.

The phone call came two months after a columnist for the Oregonian, a Portland newspaper, printed an account of a purported sexual overture Packwood made to Ms. Williamson in 1969 -- without using their names.

Ms. Williamson said she was the source for the columnist's account. A decade ago, Ms. Williamson, now a Democratic political consultant, worked for Rep. Les AuCoin, D-Ore., whom Packwood narrowly defeated Nov. 3 to win re-election to the Senate.

Ms. Williamson says she confided to Mrs. Elias in 1969 that Packwood had kissed her on the back of the neck, grabbed at her clothes, pulled on her ponytail and, at one point, stood on her toes as he struggled to take her clothes off. Ms. Williamson said he gave up as she resisted, but, she added, he was not drunk.

Ms. Williamson is one of 10 women who alleged to the Washington Post in October that Packwood had made unwanted advances.

Mrs. Elias in recent weeks provided Packwood with a statement about Ms. Williamson, which the senator gave to the Post, the newspaper has reported.

Mrs. Elias wrote that she believed Ms. Williamson had wanted a romantic relationship with Packwood, the Post said. The newspaper said Mrs. Elias neglected to mention that Ms. Williamson, a 29-year-old legal secretary for Packwood at the time, came to her apartment, upset and agitated, to tell her about the incident on the day it supposedly occurred in his Portland office.

Ms. Williamson said that she and Mrs. Elias had been friends but drifted apart and had talked only once in the eight years or so before Mrs. Elias, who lives in Seattle, telephoned.

Ms. Williamson declined go into detail but characterized the call as "a warning or an attempt to indicate that they knew things about me I wouldn't want to see in print and that kind of business. If this incident became public, they would not hesitate to try and smear me."

Ms. Williamson said she still believes Packwood should resign.

"A Senate ethics investigation will cost the taxpayers hundreds of thousands of dollars, so why not quit and spare everyone the agony?" she asked.

Another woman who claimed Packwood accosted her twice while she was working as a mail clerk in his Washington office, also discounted the role of alcohol.

"I couldn't say he was drinking," Paige Wagers told the Oregonian.

She was a 21-year-old mail clerk in Packwood's office when the alleged incidents occurred in 1976.

Ms. Wagers said she wasn't sure how she felt about the senator's apology and offer to seek help.

"But I think he knows he has to say it in order to save himself," she said. "I hope he means it."