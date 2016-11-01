TRIBUTARIES' HIGH WATERS OFFER FAST ANGLING ACTION MELTED SNOW IMPROVES AREA STREAMS

Anglers will have easy access to some good tributary fishing while diehard deer hunters remain afield and shoppers line up for the Christmas shopping opener today.

There's no need to line up on area streams. Just take along a good mix of flies, spoons and baits to get in on the fast action high waters have offered this season. For those still weighted down from Thanksgiving dinner, a boat can put anglers over feeding schools of perch and walleye on many inland lakes.

Lake Erie

Boaters have had few opportunities to get past the breakwaters at Sturgeon Point, Cattaraugus Creek or Dunkirk Harbor lately, but fish -- mainly steelies -- still hold close to shore structures near creeks and harboring sites.

Dunkirk offers the most unusual combination of boating options, with steelies and some browns working bait schools at the power plant outlet in the harbor and a run of shoreline feeders just outside the outer breakwater. Skein taken from fresh-caught females works best at the outlet. Thin, floating, minnow-type, blue- or black-backed baits work best for trollers inside and outside the harbor walls.

Run-offs from melting snow have finally leveled waters to good stream conditions again on all feeders. Bug-eyed and muddler streamers can sometimes attract fish in the upper reaches of the Cattaraugus, but most regulars stick with the skein or egg sack for consistent numbers of fish. Steelie flies are catching on in Western New York.

Proposed Bass Regulations: DEC officials in the Lake Erie area will be presenting a proposal to Albany sometime in late December and would like to have added input -- for or against -- on setting a one-fish early bass season to begin with the walleye opener in May. Send comments to: Steve Mooradian, 128 South Street, Olean, 14760.

Niagara River

Upper river perch and panfishing has been slow recently. Shore fishermen note unusual numbers of cormorants among the mergansers and other "fish ducks" seen this fall season. Cormorants feed heavily on small fish and some anglers wonder if they aren't pushing smaller fish down and away from shore.

Mud has been the menace in the lower river lately. King salmon have finished their run, lake trout have moved out to the lake and steelhead trout have moved in with fair numbers. Most drifters have to bump bottom with silver or gold Kwikfish in the lower drifts for only fair numbers of steelies. Better steelie fishing will arrive once waters clear up, according to guide John DeLorenzo.

Lake Ontario

Fly fishermen, in modest numbers, have converged on Oak Orchard Creek -- just below Waterport Dam -- for some stunning brown trout strikes on flies. Al Himmel of West Seneca, Bob Janiga of Utica and Mark Stothard of Waterport hooked two big browns each between 10 a.m. and noon Wednesday. These browns -- all released after the catch -- ranged from 6 to 8 pounds and went for a yard fly Stothard modified by trimming to a semicircle resembling a small carpet. Stothard's "carpet fly" has been deadly.

Himmel, a fly flicker of some renown, stresses the need for weight on yarn and streamer flies so they can roll along the bottom and entice these browns.

Burt Dam continues drawing trout: steelies at first light and browns at midmorning and throughout the day. In general, every feeder that drew kings earlier in the fall has its share of browns and steelies: Johnsons, Keg, Eighteen Mile, Twelve Mile, and Four Mile.

Inland lakes

Chautauqua -- Ice fishing season -- seemingly around the corner -- might figuratively already have arrived.

Casting spoons, typically effective on walleyes once ice forms on the lake, have become as effective as the Sonars, Silver Buddies, Cicadas, Rapalas, etc., usually used at this time of year. North-end jiggers have gone with the chartreuse and glow-green finish on Little Cleos and other heavy casting spoons usually used for steelhead trout around Thanksgiving Weekend.

Conesus -- Smallmouth and largemouth bass have merged along weeds at the north end.

Seneca -- Sampson State Park on the east shore and Dresden on the west shore offer perch schools at 15-foot depths. Dresden Harbor adds rainbow and brown trout options for boaters casting in the shallows around the Keuka Lake outlet.