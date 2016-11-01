STATE'S 'MANDATES' GIVE HARDSHIP TO LOCALITIES

Congratulations on the Nov. 15 article on state "mandates" and the harm they do to localities by Pete Simon. It is the best reporting on this subject by any newspaper in the state. Local government officials, like County Executive Gorski, and their taxpayers suffer unfairly because of mandates.

The spotlight now needs to be put on our state officials. A sense of balance requires me to mention that Dennis Gorski was once part of the Albany establishment that imposed them on Erie County.

Who votes for mandates and who opposes them? What happened in the Legislature to the governor's proposal on this issue and to a constitutional amendment proposed by my office?

All mandates are not harmful. Many are needed to establish common procedures and practices throughout the state. But New York, as in so many other areas of spending and taxing, uses them far in excess of what an orderly government process would require.

EDWARD V. REGAN

State Comptroller

Albany