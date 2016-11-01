LOOK FOR SPEED, PIZZAZZ IN GIFTS FOR LOVERS OF OUTDOOR SPORTS

Ah, the outdoors in winter.

Nothing seems to spawn more gift ideas than outdoor pursuits, and skiing aside -- because that takes volumes, what with the annual style changes -- there are any number of amusing things out there for the outdoor sports-person on your list.

Consider sledding, which used to be pretty simple: There were toboggans and there were Flexible Flyers. Sometimes old cardboard boxes or inflated truck tubes, or even cafeteria trays, were pressed into service.

No more.

Today's junior slope-monsters want style and flash, and they can get an almost endless variety of both, thanks to injection-molded plastics.

The "Daytona," for example, is a sleek, steerable sled that looks like a cut-down racing snowmobile and even has a foot-activated "speed control system." Or the pink-and-blue "Barbie Snowmobile," or the simpler, faster-looking "Tri-Sled" that looks a lot like a three-runner version of the "skeletons" that race down the bob run at St. Mortiz.

All are made by SLM, which produces a full line of saucers, toboggan-shaped plastic sleds and even "tubes" -- now that tubeless tires have made inner tubes so hard to come by.

The same company makes a line of little plastic shovels and a snow-block maker, too -- good for backyard igloo construction.

You'll find these things at variety stores, Kmart and the like.

Ice fishing

Ice fishermen come in two flavors: those who sit on tubs and jig lines by hand, and those who set out "tip-ups" and then repair to a warm shelter to await action.

For the latter group, a new electronic device should be just the ticket for greater comfort -- the Strike Sensor. This consists of a sending unit that, when a fish takes the bait, activates a "beeper" carried by the angler. Now you can play cards in the comfort of a heated fishing shanty and head out into the cold only when a fish pages you!

One pager and one unit cost about $45. Extra sending units are $15 each, and they all operate on common 9-volt batteries. This should appeal to doctors and other pager-users who don't feel comfortable unless they get frequent beeps at sporting events or the theater.

Look for them in sporting goods stores or mass merchandisers.

Bird photography

Here's an inexpensive stocking stuffer for the outdoor photographer, birder or amateur naturalist -- a neat little booklet called "Bird Photography Basics" by Arthur Morris.

Morris is a former schoolteacher who turned his hobby into a new career, shooting bird photos for every major birding magazine and running well-received workshops across the country.

In this 40-page booklet (small enough to tuck into a camera bag) he offers excellent basics on selecting film, cameras, lenses, tripods and exposure and composition.

This wealth of distilled knowledge will get any beginner started right, and may help some advanced amateurs avoid wasting a lot of film.

Especially useful are the exposure tables in the back that offer hints on how to adjust for light birds on dark backgrounds or white birds against a sandy beach.

It's $4.95 from Bird Watchers Digest Press, P.O. Box 110, Marietta, Ohio 45750.

New shotgun model

Even though the hunting season has pretty much ended, shotgunners still play clay-bird games at local trap, skeet and sporting clays ranges.

For them, a new shotgun could be the ultimate Christmas gift -- even if the recipient may have to wait a few weeks to get it.

Remington will formally introduce a new over/under called the "Peerless" at the SHOT show in January, and it should be on the dealers' shelves early in the year.

This is not an updated version of Remington's Model 32 and later Model 3200 shotguns -- which still command premium prices from competitive clay-bird shooters -- but an all-new design.

The new Peerless will feature the REM-Choke system that allows fast adjustment for clay targets at any range, or for any game bird a hunter might seek.

This new shotgun is being made right here in the Empire State, too, at Remington's Ilion plant. It should retail for around $1,000.