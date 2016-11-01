ANITA BAKER SUES IN DEMOLITION FLAP

Singer Anita Baker and her husband, Walter Bridgforth Jr., have filed a lawsuit seeking more than $1 million against a historic preservation group, Cityscape Detroit, which protested their demolition of the Chene House.

The two say the group and its officials damaged their reputations in statements made about the demolition of the house, which was built about 1850 by the Chene family on land they received from the king of France when the city was under French control in the early 1700s.

A spokesman for the preservationists described the lawsuit as "absurd, laughable, pathetic."