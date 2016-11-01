MOTOROLA LOSES DRUG TEST CASE

Motorola Corp., whose drug screening program is considered the biggest in the private sector, violated privacy rights by mandating urine tests for employees regardless of their duties, a judge has ruled.

Motorola, an Schaumburg, Ill.-based electronics manufacturer, tests each of its 60,000 U.S. employees at least once every three years in an effort to maintain a quality work force, a spokeswoman said.

Suffolk Superior Court Judge Patti B. Saris issued the decision earlier this month. The ruling was disclosed Monday. Two men who work for Motorola subsidiaries in Massachusetts sued the electronics company, claiming its urine-testing policy violated state privacy laws.

The judge said Motorola had no legitimate reason to test one of the employees, Michael Joyce, a technical manuals editor. But the judge said Motorola was justified in testing another worker, James A. Webster, whose sales job required him to drive up to 25,000 miles a year in a company car.

But overall, because Motorola's drug testing program "mandates urinalysis without respect to the nature of an employee's duties, it violates the Massachusetts Privacy Act," Ms. Saris wrote.