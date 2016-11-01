BANKAMERICA CLOSING 532 BRANCHES

BankAmerica Corp. said Monday it will close 532 branches, or about one-third of its total, as it continues to consolidate after acquiring Security Pacific Corp.

The $4 billion merger, which took place in April, was the biggest in banking history. It made BankAmerica the nation's No. 2 banking company in asset size after Citicorp.

The closings will occur over the next eight months, with the bulk in California. Both Bank of America branches and Security Pacific branches will be affected by the closings.

The two California-based banks had a total of 1,443 branches systemwide before the consolidations. BankAmerica did not say how many jobs would be affected.