ACTOR STERLING HOLLOWAY IS DEAD; CARTOON VOICE OF WINNIE THE POOH

Actor Sterling Holloway, 87, who gave the voice to several cartoon characters, including Winnie the Pooh and the snake in "The Jungle Book," died Sunday in Good Samaritan Hospital, his agent, Kingsley Colton, said Monday.

Holloway's acting career began in the silent era with a series of short comedies. With his distinctive red hair and raspy voice, he prospered with the coming of sound.

In the 1930s and '40s he played comic roles in such films as "Gold Diggers of 1933" and "The Beautiful Blonde From Bashful Bend." He often played country bumpkins or delivery boys.

Walt Disney put Holloway's voice to good use in a number of cartoons, including the Cheshire Cat in "Alice in Wonderland," the stork in "Dumbo," and "The Aristocats."

For the honey-grubbing bear Pooh, Holloway created a sweet and innocent, sing-song voice for four short films. Three were combined in the 1983 movie "The Many Adventures of Winnie the Pooh."

In 1967's "The Jungle Book," his snake character sang the memorable song "Trust in Me" as he hypnotized the wolf boy Mowgli.

On television, Holloway was a regular in "The Life of Riley," 1953-58, playing Riley's friend Waldo, an amateur inventor, and "The Baileys of Balboa," 1964-65, playing the first mate on an inept charter-boat crew.

Among his other film credits were "Casey at the Bat," "American Madness," "Hell Below," "Life Begins at Forty," "Professor Beware," "The Bluebird," "A Walk in the Sun," "Shake, Rattle and Rock," and "Live a Little, Love a Little."

"The Wizard of Oz" and "The Gaities" were among his theater roles.

Born in 1905 in Cedartown, Ga., Holloway graduated from Georgia Military Academy and later studied at New York's American Academy of Dramatic Arts.