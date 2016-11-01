PEOPLE TALK

Q Young actress Madeleine Stowe was so good in "The Last of the Mohicans." Is she married?

A Stowe is indeed married, to actor Brian Benben, and lives with him on a California ranch near the home of Ronald and Nancy Reagan. Stowe has played some spicy parts in her previous movies. She endured electric shock torture scenes for "Closet Land." In "Unlawful Entry," she has sex scenes with Kurt Russell as her husband and Ray Liotta as a cop on the make. In "The Last of the Mohicans," she is nearly scalped, blown up and washed over a waterfall.

Q Is it true that Kurt Cobain, the leader of Nirvana, the hottest rock group around, is a junkie seriously addicted to a number of drugs?

A The 25-year-old Cobain says he's used drugs in the past, but never as much as reported in the rock press. Cobain now claims he's clean and has mended his ways. He and his wife, Courtney Love, recently had their first child, a girl named Frances. "There's nothing better than having a baby," says Cobain.

Q Is it true that Melanie Chartoff is a frustrated inventor?

A Hardly a frustrated inventor, Chartoff is rather a serious one. Chartoff, who played the high school principal in the Fox sitcom "Parker Lewis Can't Lose," has patents pending in the United States and abroad on a water-saving valve she invented following last year's California drought. The device allows for the recirculation of shower, bath and sink water to flush toilets.

Q What's this about Carroll O'Connor being bitter about how little money he made playing Archie Bunker in "All in the Family"?

A Totally untrue. Shortly after his 68th birthday on Aug. 1, O'Connor said he considers himself one of the luckiest actors alive. From his first Hollywood movie -- "A Fever in the Blood" in 1960 -- he says he has rarely been out of work, and well paid when he was employed. He's currently starring in "In the Heat of the Night," now in its sixth season. As for "All in the Family," O'Connor still has a percentage of the show's syndication profits, which has made the actor a wealthy man.

Q Who prepares the food seen and eaten in television shows such as"Homefront"?

A The food seen and served on the show comes from Barrons, a Burbank, Calif., restaurant located near the studios. Known for 30 years for its down-home American food, it is a favorite eating spot for set decorators. When it came time to provide food for the pilot episode, Barrons' owners knew how to prepare an unusual long-forgotten dish needed for the show, which is set in the 1940s. From that time on, they began providing whatever food is needed on the show. In addition, the restaurant has cooked "movie food" for "Sisters," "Coach," "Growing Pains" and "Lethal Weapon 3."

Q How did that photographer get on the grounds of a private home in St. Tropez to shoot royal-on-the-outs Sarah "Fergie" Ferguson and her boyfriend? Furthermore, invading a celebrity's privacy that way is against the law in France. What gives?

A The photographer, Claude Angeli, bribed his way onto the estate. He snuck in at night, climbed a tree and crouched there until the next day when Fergie, John Bryan and her daughter came out. Angeli will probably make about a million dollars from those snaps. They first appeared in "Paris Match" after the magazine agreed to pay the government fine for breaking French law.

Q Was that luxurious house on "Dynasty" a real one or a movie lot fake?

A It's real and for sale right now. The Pasadena mansion, one of the most frequently filmed homes in Southern California, is on the market for $4.95 million. The home made its film debut some 60 years ago in the Marx Brothers' "Duck Soup" and has since appeared in "Terms of Endearment," "National Lampoon's Vacation" and the upcoming Eddie Murphy film, "The Distinguished Gentleman."

Q What has become of veteran actress Dorothy Lamour, who costarred in all those "Road To..." movies with Bob Hope and Bing Crosby?

A Delighted to report that Lamour, who says she's "75 and holding," is alive, well and can occasionally be seen on cable TV's "American Movie Classics." Lamour, born Dorothy Kaumeyer in New Orleans, made her movie debut in 1936. She costarred with the Hope-Crosby team in five "Road To..." flicks plus such other classics as "Duffy's Tavern" and "The Greatest Show on Earth." Lamour is physically in good shape these days, and periodically makes appearances in a one-woman show of her own devising.

Q Haven't serious financial problems forced Wayne Newton into a seclusion so tight that even his closest Las Vegas pals can't get to him?

A Newton may have suffered a severe financial setback several months ago, but his overall mood is hardly downbeat. He remains "Mr. Las Vegas," talking about himself and his rosy outlook for the future. Plus, he continues to perform. About these financial matters, Newton tells me that "it's sort of a Donald Trump-type situation" that he expects to pull out of by January.

Q Whoopi Goldberg has been working in show business for many years, but what exactly did she do before becoming the star she is today?

A The New York born, multi-talented Goldberg began her theatrical career as a child actress, worked in improvisational theater and later appeared in the chorus of the Broadway productions of "Jesus Christ Superstar," "Hair" and "Pippin." When acting jobs were scarce, she supported herself by working as a bank teller, bricklayer and cosmetician in a morgue. Her big break came eight years ago when producer/director Mike Nichols brought her unique talents to Broadway via her one-woman sketches.

Q What's the scoop on Sean Astin, the young actor who played in last summer's "Encino Man"?

A Astin, 21, is the son of actors Patty Duke and John Astin. He is newly married, to Christine Harrell, and, after a European honeymoon, has taken his place in front of the cameras in "Final Tour," about a disbanded rock group that reassembles for one final recording session.

Q Rumor has it Robert Duvall will be the star of a movie about Fred Astaire. Can he even dance?

A Can Duvall dance? He and his wife, Sharon, are often seen spinning around the dance floor of the Rainbow Room in Manhattan. Not only that, Duvall recently traveled to South America to work on a National Geographic special about the history of the tango. So far, there's nothing to the rumor about a Fred Astaire film bio, but if Duvall were offered the role, he'd probably jump at it.

Q Is Vanna White really quitting "Wheel of Fortune" to pursue a career as a nightclub singer?

A No, White has no plans to quit the hugely successful "Wheel of Fortune" bonanza. But she does harbor a secret desire to be a singer. She sang at the show's anniversary party and the word is she wasn't bad at all.

Q Is it true that Rob Lowe, who videotaped himself several years ago having sex with an underage girl, can't get a job and is having serious financial difficulties?

A It might offend some moralists, given Lowe's hijinks, but he appears to be sitting pretty. For one thing, he looks more mature these days -- thanks to a carefully groomed beard. For another, his marriage to a Waspish beauty has really taken. Best news from Lowe's point of view is the success of his latest flick, "Wayne's World." The movie, Lowe tells me, was an unexpected smash hit, grossing some $120 million. And Lowe adds that he was paid a percentage of the profits. Now, he says, "Thanks to 'Wayne's World,' I don't have to accept movie roles that aren't meaningful."